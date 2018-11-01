If you have every possible cryptocurrency-tracking app downloaded and saved to a folder on your phone, you're probably watching StartUp. An original series housed on Sony's streaming and video service, Crackle, the show releases its third season in full Nov. 1. So far, its story has explored the eerie potential of modern technology and its black market, and to put it simply, it has viewers hooked. The one-of-a-kind program is one of Crackle's top titles, which makes it seem like StartUp will return for Season 4, no doubt.

Because Season 3 is still fresh, though, Crackle and the show's creators have yet to confirm a fourth season. After all, Season 2 debuted on Sept. 28, 2017, and the third season wasn't confirmed until November of that year, according to Variety. That's around two months between point A and point B, so if fans are to expect a part four, they're likely to hear about it in early January if production follows the same timeline.

In the height of its Season 2 premiere, StartUp was Crackle's No. 1 title attracted viewers from more than 50 countries worldwide, Crackle told Deadline in September.

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

"We are excited to open the writers room and partner with Crackle for Season 3 of StartUp," said creator Ben Ketai, also a writer, executive producer, and director on the series. "This past season was exciting, with nods to relevant and timely topics like corporatization of the internet, Bitcoin, and the darknet that made for some great storytelling. But the series works because those headlines are juxtaposed with the personal stories of our characters and how the cost of ambition impacts their lives and the lives of those around them. We will take that narrative even further in this next chapter and look forward to bringing the StartUp family back together again in the new year.”

And if relevant and chilling headlines in the wake of rapidly advancing, eerily capable technology is what the show needs to continue, those are sure to keep coming. Not to mention, it has no shortage of steamy sex scenes to spice up the otherwise technical and intense content — four in the first 54 minutes, to be exact. It's all about balance, after all.

Crackle couldn't wait to get Ketai and his crew cracking (pun intended) on a Season 3, so what's one more? "Thanks to Ben Ketai for his vision and to our stellar ensemble cast — Martin, Adam, Ron, Edi, Otmara and Addison — whose tremendous performances gave this series the kind of weight and edge that viewers have come to expect from a Crackle original,” said Eric Berger, GM of Crackle and EVP and Chief Digital Officer at Sony Pictures Television Networks, according to Deadline. "We are excited to continue the story in season three and expect that Ben and company will take us on another entertaining and wild ride.”

Hopefully fans won't have to wait until Season 3 wraps to see whether or not that wild ride ends now.