As soon as the news broke about Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark's engagement, Vanderpump Rules fans couldn't help wondering if Stassi and Beau will get married on TV. Viewers didn't get to see the very beginning of their relationship, but the two of them were so enjoyable to watch during Season 7. According to Us Weekly, Pump Rules Season 8 already finished taping, so does that mean that Season 9 will follow Stassi's journey "From Dark to Clark," which is actually the couple's hashtag.

In an interview for E!'s Daily Pop, Stassi addressed the big question. She began, "I mean, listen, I've lived all of my twenties on Vanderpump Rules and the crew is my family, the cast is my family, and the viewers are a huge part of my life now that it is what it is."

Stassi (seemingly) joked, "I feel like I'm going to be giving birth on TV and camera is going to be right there up in my vag. And I'm not joking right now." And at this point, viewers would welcome that. Stassi has become a friend in many of their minds.

Ultimately, she did circle back to answer the question. Stassi concluded, "Yeah, I probably will. It's my life and I think that it would be weird if it wasn't filmed." It really would be. If she didn't film the wedding, Stassi would feel "like something's missing here." The fans would think the same exact thing.

Daily Pop host Carissa Culiner asked Stassi if her Vanderpump Rules costars would serve as bridesmaids in the wedding. Initially, she let out a very hesitant "Ummmm." Then she said, "I mean, they're my best friends. I haven't told them yet. I haven't told anyone yet. depends on who behaves this year." Could she be alluding to some cast on cast drama?

This prompted interviewer Justin Sylvestor to remark, "I heard no one's behaving this year." No one named names, but the die hard fans who have been following the season can connect those dots.

When Stassi and Beau got engaged, they celebrated the occasion with friends and family at Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd's house. Additionally, their costars Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay, and Tom Sandoval were in attendance. James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss weren't there, but fans expected that.

It was Kristen Doute's absence that really shook the fandom. Stassi's mother Dayna Schroeder shared a photo from the engagement dinner. An Instagram user asked, "Dayna were you sad Kristen wasn't there? I know you two are close! congrats."

Unfortunately, Dayna confirmed some sad news in response. Dayna commented, "Yes, quite sad. But I didn't really know all of the particulars. So I was out of the loop for a while. Don't you worry. Ir's like Lion King and the circle of life... each one of these girls will grow, change and come back to their original strong friendship bond that they've always had. Some things just take time."

Aside from missing out on the Lisa Vanderpump-hosted event, Kristen was noticably absent from Stassi's wedding dress shopping. Stassi's mom Dayna, Katie, Brittany, and Katie's mom Teri Maloney were there to help Stassi look at options. In the caption of a post that Dayna shared that day, she mentioned that they missed Lala Kent and Stassi's sister Georgianna... with no mention of Kristen.

It's unclear how much wedding planning Stassi has done at this point, but one thing that she is set on is making sure that the Vanderpump Rules viewers will get to watch her wedding. Hopefully, she channels her younger birthday-loving self and says "It's my f*cking wedding," even if it's solely as an inside joke with the viewers.