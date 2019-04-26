Stormzy has quickly established himself as a pioneer in the British grime and rap industry. Whether it be leading the way for British artists with tracks like Shut Up and Big For Your Boots or inspiring young people across the country with his social activism and strong stances on issues like Grenfell, Stormzy has undeniably done a lot for the culture. The meaningful lyrics and catchy melodies in his songs have meant that his music has transcended genres and garnered mass appeal. He's teased us with a new brand new track but will Stormzy tour the UK in 2019?

Stormzy released his debut studio album Gang Signs and Prayer back in 2017 and announced an album tour shortly after, as Capital Extra reports. Sadly we won't be able to catch him at his own headline tour UK this year but luckily he is performing several UK dates where you can go and listen to his hits. He's kicking off his UK performance dates with Radio 1's Big Weekend in Middlesborough May 25th and 26th. Unfortunately there aren't any tickets left for this event but keep your eyes peeled for resale tickets. On June 20, Stormzy will be heading to Belfast where he will be headlining that day at Belsonic Festival in Ormeau Park. It looks like all the tickets for the event are sold out, but all is not lost because there are resale tickets available.

I know what you're thinking, Stormzy has got a pretty jam-packed summer and it doesn't end there. Back in November it was announced that Stormzy would be the headliner for the Friday night for none other than Glastonbury Festival 2019. Pretty big deal right. But of course not everyone could let Stormzy have his moment, people were critical due to the fact that he's a grime artist. He responded to this by telling Elle that he had "mad underdog syndrome" and continued “I get it. Only one album, where’s all the number ones? But I think the argument doesn’t even deserve the fuel. When 28 June comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance." More power to you, Stormzy.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Stormzy's final UK date of the summer will be July 12 headlining TRNSMT festival in Glasgow where other performers include Mabel, Example, and Years & Years. Sounds like a pretty cool lineup, right? Well you're in luck because there are still tickets left and with a lineup that cool, what more could you want? Stormzy has recently released a new track Vossi Bop which is said to be directed at Boris Johnson. This is not the first time he's taken a swipe at a Tory politician, with his Brit Awards 2018 performance where he took aim at Theresa May in a freestyle for her lack of support following the Grenfell fire.

Whether it be music or social activism I'm predicting a pretty blinding future for Stormzy. Headlining Glastonbury festival at 25 years old is one hell of feat and this is only the beginning.