The beginning of the end is here. That is, if you're a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, because the trailer for Avengers 4 was finally released on Friday morning, and with it, the title of the follow-up to Infinity War was revealed. The next movie featuring the Avengers is called Endgame, and if you're worried about how ominous that sounds, you're not alone. Among the many questions that the trailer raises, the most vital one might be about how the team will actually undo what Thanos has done. Will the Avengers will go back in time in Endgame? The clues are there.

The idea of time travel has pervaded many theories about how the Avengers might possibly reverse the damage that Thanos inflicted in Avengers: Infinity War. As Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson) says in the Endgame trailer, "Thanos did exactly what he said he was gonna do," by wiping out 50 percent of all living creatures on Earth, including half of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. One of the only ways to reverse that destructive act could be to actually turn back the clock and prevent Thanos from ever getting close to collecting the Infinity Stones.

In the trailer for Endgame, Natasha (Johansson) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) appear sitting next to each other in a cockpit, seemingly prepared to embark on a major mission. Natasha turns to Steve and tells him that it's gonna work — whatever "it" is — and Steve says, "I know it is." Earlier in the trailer, you see Steve looking at a locket with a picture of Peggy (Hayley Atwell), and you have to wonder if this mission will bring Natasha and Steve into the past, where Steve could reunite with Peggy.

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The clues that Endgame might involve time travel were already planted at the end of Infinity War, in the post-credits scene when Nick Fury uses a '90s pager to send a signal to Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Immediately after that happened, tons of theories began to surface online positing how the surviving Avengers might have to travel back in time — possibly to work with Captain Marvel.

The most compelling theory about how time travel might play a part in Avengers 4, which Esquire previously published but that originally appeared on Reddit, guesses that the Avengers will all need to go back in time to collect each of the Infinity Stones so that Thanos cannot later gather them as he did in Avengers 3. Interestingly, the theory published by Esquire suggests that Nick Fury had always known that the Avengers would eventually go back in time — so the fact that Nick was shown with the pager right before evaporating into dust as the consequences of Thanos' death-snap suggests that he'd known this would happen. The fan theory states,

"If you go back and watch most of the scenes and post credit scenes with Nick Fury in the MCU movies, it's like he always knows something that the other characters don't, and knows how to tell them just what they need to hear or he contributes something that makes a big difference with no explanation of how or why he knew to do it"

When Natasha and Steve sit together in a cockpit in the Endgame trailer, they could very well be embarking on a time-traveling mission that would gather an Infinity Stone before Thanos had the chance to do so. Whether or not that will reunite Steve with Peggy remains to be seen, but it's definitely suggested with all of that locket-caressing.