Come Friday, Nov. 22, Amazon will debut The Feed, a psychological thriller about a near-future London in which an "omnipresent technology" is implanted into everyone's brains, allowing them to immediately share thoughts, feelings, and other information directly. The show is based on Nick Clark Windo's novel of the same name, and the first season only covers the first chapter — which means that, though it hasn't yet been announced if The Feed will return for Season 2, there's still a lot of story to mine.

In fact, showrunner Channing Powell is already planning several more seasons. "So this one is commissioned, and we're waiting on Season 2. Actually we have three or four seasons already planned, with 10 episodes a season," he told the Radio Times in September.

Much of the The Feed's first season focuses on introducing viewers to the technology and then very quickly making it all go wrong. After the president is assassinated and The Feed crashes, the world starts to fall apart. People struggle to cope with the lack of readily available information — as well as the fact that hackers have found a way to get into other people's heads for rather nefarious purposes.

All of this is going down just as The Feed creator Lawrence Hatfield's (David Thewlis) son Tom (Guy Burnet) and his wife Kate (Nina Toussaint White) give birth to a daughter named Bea, who becomes central to the show's overall plot. (Warning: book spoilers ahead).

In the novel, Bea ends up getting kidnapped at the worst possible time, given that both the police and The Feed's technology are useless in helping to find her. This storyline will likely become a major focus in Season 2 should the series be renewed, as there are plenty of questions that will need to be answered: Who took Bea and why? How can the hackers using The Feed's downfall for their own evil purposes be stopped, if at all?

As Powell pointed out to the Radio Times, there's still plenty of material left for The Feed to cover — at least another 30 episodes, by her estimation. Now, it's up to Amazon to decide whether the rest of the story is worth telling.