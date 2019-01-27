Last week, President Donald Trump approved a stopgap spending bill that brought an end to what had become the longest government shutdown in U.S. history by giving Congress three weeks to negotiate a long-term bill. But will there be a second government shutdown? According to acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, Trump's prepared to do whatever it takes to get his border wall funding.

"Yeah, I think he actually is," Mulvaney said Sunday when asked during an interview on CBS' Face the Nation if Trump was prepared to shut the government down again should Congress not produce a spending bill he was willing to sign in the next three weeks. "Keep in mind, he's willing to do whatever it takes to secure the border. He does take this very seriously."

But while Trump might be willing to see the government slip into a second shutdown, Mulvaney stressed that's not the president's preferred course of action. "He doesn't want to shut the government down, let's make that very clear," Mulvaney said. "He doesn't want to declare a national emergency. What he wants to do is fix this the way things are supposed to get fixed, which is through legislation."

More to come...