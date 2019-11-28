From holding dinners and balls, to entertaining world leaders, going on international tours, and making appearances at charity events, the royal family are a pretty busy bunch. They may not have jobs in the most traditional sense but being part of the Windsor family must come with a very packed schedule. I’m sure this can all take its toll and in most lines of work people stop once they reach a certain age. So, will the Queen retire at 95? She’ll be much older than many other retirees, and attending upwards of 200 events a year could really have an impact on your health once you reach your 90s. Will she take time to kick back with Prince Phillip and her dogs?

The Sun reported that Queen Elizabeth has gradually been reducing the number of royal appearances and engagements she’s been attending over the last few years. In 2016 she attended 332 and in 2018 she was at 283. The Queen was crowned in 1953 and has spent her entire life on public duty. The Sun reports that Prince Charles met with the Queen and Prince Phillip with the aim of discussing his preparation to take over leadership of the Royals when the Queen turns 95 in 18 months. Prince Charles undertook a massive 507 public engagements in 2018 and should her majesty ‘retire’ in 18 months Charles would take on the day-to-day running of the monarchy and become the Prince Regent.

The Mail reported that Prince Charles met with Prince Phillip to discuss the continuing fallout of Prince Andrew’s interview on BBC Newsnight in the wake of the Epstein scandal. A source told the Sun, “the scandal surrounding Andrew and Epstein gave Charles an opportunity to step in to show that he can run The Firm. No one is bigger than the institution of the Royal Family. Not even Andrew, the Queen’s favourite son.” They continued:

“Charles recognised that and acted decisively — like the king he may well soon be. This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the Shadow King.”

It’s been speculated that Prince Charles has been fundamental in the Queen banning the Duke of York from all royal duties which may be permanent. Another royal source told the Sun, “planning for Charles to become king has been going on for some time. A transition is plainly already underway. Her Majesty is in her nineties and can understandably only do so much.”

As the Queen moves ever closer to her 95th birthday it seems totally natural for her to start to step back from royal duties. Retiring doesn’t mean that she’ll abdicate the throne, she’ll still be Queen. However, we might be about to see a whole lot more of Prince Charles as he starts to take on more of her royal engagements.