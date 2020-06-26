BBC's I May Destroy You tells the story of a young author who is forced to rebuild her life after suffering a sexual assault. The drama, which made its debut earlier in the year, also explores modern society's attitudes towards relationships, sex, dating, and consent — and stars Bafta Award-winning Michaela Coel in a leading role. But will I May Destroy You return for series 2? Here's everything we know so far.

Unfortunately, there is yet to be an announcement regarding the show's return. I have reached out to the BBC for comment on a potential second season, and will update with any new information once it becomes available.

The series centres around up-and-coming writer Arabella, who is sexually assaulted in a nightclub after her drink is spiked. Whilst struggling to come to terms with the traumatic experience, Arabella begins to reassess all areas of life, including her career, her friends, and even her family.

Series creator Michaela Coel also leads the cast of the BBC drama, and as the Radio Times reports, she is joined by the likes of Weruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Ameen, and more.

In a conversation with the Radio Times, Coel shed light on research carried out early on in the project, and discussed the "challenge" of making a series which examines society's varying interpretations of sexual consent.

"While researching for the show, I began to ask other people questions, both women and men, I realised that basically I was definitely not alone in wondering why these lines of consent were always blurred, and there were so many different experiences. So I tried to take on the challenge of creating a show where I explore the different forms of where sexual consent can be stolen," the actor explained.

The Black Earth Rising star went on to describe the writing process behind I May destroy You as "a labour of love," adding, "this show is about how trauma changes you, affects you, contorts you, suppresses you, reduces you, makes you explode, that’s what it’s about."

I May Destroy You is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.