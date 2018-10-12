If we haven't yet, we're at least quickly headed towards streaming service overload. If you want to have access to every streaming television show, one needs to subscribe to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, Youtube Red, CBS All Access, VRV, and more. But that doesn't mean that everything is just right there with a click of your remote. For example, those hoping that the upcoming superhero series Titans will be on Netflix or any other pre-existing streaming service that they may already have are going to be disappointed. Titans will be the first original streaming series for a brand new streaming platform, the new DC Universe, which will give fans access to a huge library of DC adaptations and comic books. But it's going to mean you have to get another subscription. .

Titans is the latest television adaptation of the long-running Teen Titans comic book series, which has previously gotten two separate tv adaptations on Cartoon Network in the form of Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! The newest iteration of the franchise, Titans doesn't fit on Cartoon Network for a few reasons, the most obvious of which being that it's not a cartoon and the fact that Titans features the cast swearing. So, Titans is serving as the launching title for DC Universe, a streaming service that promises to have what some other streaming services lack — a whole lot of DC content. But again, you're going to have to get a separate app and account to watch it. It's worth it though, for true fans

Titans is only the first in a planned collection of original live action programming for DC Universe, as reported by Deadline, which includes similar superhero team-up show Doom Patrol, the horror series Swamp Thing, and the superheroine drama Stargirl. The service is also planning on debuting the animated series Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn, in addition to its back catalog of DC adaptations. DC Universe is in the process of building its own streaming catalog, but that doesn't hide the fact that the service is missing some major DC television series in its catalog, including the CW series Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and Legends Of Tomorrow — all of which are available on Netflix.

It also doesn't have Gotham or Smallville — both of which are available for streaming on Hulu. DC Universe does have the short lived series Constantine and the 90's series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures Of Superman.

While the service is lacking when it comes to live action shows, it does feature Superman: The Movie, Superman II, Superman III, and Superman IV: The Quest For Peace starring Christopher Reeve, as well as Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. The service also has a variety of classic animated series available for streaming, including Batman: The Animated Series, Batman Beyond and the original Teen Titans animated series.

While the DC Universe isn't an entirely comprehensive catalog of the DC Universe, it's certainly going to be a better streaming service for a DC superfan than a streaming service that is devoid of any DC content. Only time will tell if the service's original series are worth the monthly $7.99 price tag, but that price should be a reasonable investment for anyone who wants to revisit some DC classics and this new iteration of Titans.