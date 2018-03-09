On Thursday evening, a South Korean official announced from the White House that President Donald Trump has agreed to meet Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, "by May." A senior U.S. official told CNN that Kim offered to suspend his country's nuclear testing in the meantime, which would be a major development.

Trump himself teased the announcement on Thursday afternoon, popping into the White House press briefing room and telling the assembled reporters to expect an announcement from South Korea later in the evening. The surprise appearance set off a bit of a frenzy in the briefing room, raising expectations for a newsworthy announcement.

For her part, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders informed reporters that South Korean National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong would be delivering a statement from the White House briefing room at 7:00 p.m. ET, which set the stage for the announcement.

When it was finally time for Chung's statement, he informed White House reporters that Kim, the head of the isolated and historically hostile North Korean state, has agreed to suspend nuclear testing in advance of the meeting.

"I told President Trump that in our meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he's committed to denuclearization. He pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests," Chung told the reporters.

This is a major diplomatic benchmark, and it's not without controversy. Historically, U.S. presidents have been wary of direct engagement and negotiation with the head of the North Korean state. The country, which is rife with human rights abuses, has only had three leaders since Korea was divided shortly after World War II ― Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, and Kim Jong-un. Basically, it's a hereditary dictatorship.

Trump has been teasing for a while that he'd like to sit down with Kim, even bringing the idea up during his recent speech at the Gridiron dinner. He ultimately made a joke out of it, however, remarking that "As far as the risk of dealing with a madman is concerned, that’s his problem, not mine."

