If you’ve watched the trailer for Lucy Hale’s new movie Truth or Dare, you know it looks pretty terrifying. The film's premise involves a darker version of the childhood game, where a group of friends have to fulfill each dare and occasionally tell difficult truths in order to not die. This involves dares such as breaking someone's hand, walking around the edge of the roof until finishing a bottle of vodka, threatening your dad at gunpoint, and shooting your best friend. Pretty gruesome stuff, right? Well it could come back for more. There's no word yet on whether a Truth or Dare sequel will happen, but there's still plenty of reason to think that it's not the last we've seen of Hale in this scary role.

In an interview with Collider, the former Pretty Little Liars star said that the movie, out Friday April 13 (of course), leaves enough of an open ending to continue the story — that is, if the filmmakers wish to do so. “It’s such a nice play on the first question she gets asked in Truth or Dare," said Hale about her character. "She really opens it up for a lot more people. It just goes to show how much she loves her best friend, and it sets it up nicely for a sequel, if they want to do that."

Truth or Dare's production company, Blumhouse Productions, is known for making some of the most terrifying recent movies, including Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, Sinister, and Oscar winner Get Out. Blumhouse creates low-budget horror movies that end up making millions, and according to how popular a film ends up being, the studio often turns it into a franchise that dominates the horror world.

But in case Truth or Dare doesn’t make the cut for being sequel-worthy, there are still plenty of equally scary Blumhouse movies coming out this year. Fans will be happy to know that Happy Death Day, which is pretty similar to Truth or Dare, does have a sequel coming up. In an interview with Collider, Happy Death Day star Jessica Rothe confirmed that director Christopher B. Landon already discussed the sequel’s premise with her.

“Chris has done this incredible thing where the sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie — and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama — into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything,” said Rothe.

Besides Happy Death Day, one of the biggest Blumhouse sequels worth looking out for is the fourth installment of The Purge, The First Purge. The movie made headlines at the beginning of the year with its Trump-inspired promotional poster, featuring the "Make America Great Again" cap reading “THE FIRST PURGE.” Considering how the film looks into the fight for power between marginalized people and their oppressors, this comparison to Donald Trump and his administration makes perfect sense.

Then there’s also the long-awaited 11th installment of the Halloween movies, taking place 40 years after the original. For this one, Jamie Lee Curtis returns as Laurie, facing Michael Myers once again. Laurie was believed to be dead in the 2002 movie Halloween: Resurrection, when Myers stabs her in the back and plunges her off the roof to her apparent death. It’ll be interesting to see both how Laurie is able to survive, as well as what brings Myers back years later.

It might be a while until we’ll know if Truth or Dare’s story will continue in an equally terrifying sequel, but for now there are plenty of other similar sequels to look forward to out soon.