Meteorologists predict that a nasty Winter Storm Toby is set to hit the East Coast region on Wednesday. With the storm impending, there are reports of airlines canceling flights for Winter Storm Toby and, as TIME magazine reported, some companies are even offering to forgo flight changing fees.

According to FlightAware, a website that compiles and shows updated information on flights throughout the United States, Winter Storm Toby seems to have caused upheaval for various airlines in the country. So far, airline companies like Delta, Southwest, Alaska, Spirit, Frontier, and United Airlines have declared flight changes ahead of the fourth nor'easter of March and offered waivers for change fees. It's the fourth major storm to take place this month; prior to to Toby, winter storms Riley, Quinn, and Skylar have hit the East Coast region.

Meteorologists say that Winter Storm Toby is headed toward the larger East Coast region, from Massachusetts, Tennessee, North Carolina to Providence, New York City, Philadelphia, and more. A bit of the storm could even pass through Kentucky and western Pennsylvania as well. For airlines, a potentially heavy storm like Toby could cause chaos for incoming and departing flights.

Weather forecasters say that some areas, such as New York City and Philadelphia, may experience at least nine inches of snow. For other places, like Maryland and West Virginia, snowfall could reach 14 inches. To avoid any kind of safety hazards, airports like Philadelphia International Airport and Baltimore International Airport have temporarily shut down 13 and 10 percent of their flights respectively, according to FlightAware.

