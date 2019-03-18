William Roam is a body care brand that wants to offset its carbon footprint, and the brand is doing that with its Sense Collection. The Sense Collection partnered with American Forest, and for every product sold one tree is planted. William Roam has planted over 11,000 trees so far, giving you feel-good skin care that gives back to the environment.

William Roam is inspired by American travel, and the brand creates products for both hotels and retailers. Because the vegan and cruelty-free brand draws its inspiration from the Americana experience, the Sense Collection is inspired by nature found in the 50 states. The line is made using ingredients like sustainably harvested Minnesota tamarack larch tree bark, and blends it with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. These formulas help make the shampoos, conditioner, bar soaps, and bath salts found in the Sense Collection.

The tree bark extract is amazing at moisture retention, and helps you gain soft hair and skin. The soothing scent of the line comes from a blend of more than 21 aromatic extracts, including vanilla, cardamom, cypress, raspberry, garden blossom, and bergamot. The collection is also free from parabens, sulfates, or synthetic fragrances, cutting out all the unwanted filler ingredients commonly found in beauty lines.

Seeing how William Roam is inspired by American landscapes, the brand wanted to give back to the very environment that stirs it. That is why William Roam has partnered with American Forests, a conservation organization that has been protecting and restoring forests in the U.S. for over 140 years. Since 1990 alone, American Forests has planted nearly 60 million trees in forest restoration projects in all 50 states. In this particular range collaboration with William Roam, for every Sense Collection product sold, one tree is planted.

William Roam felt that having a green line should directly tie into helping the planet. "We felt it was important to have the ingredient story marry to a direct and impactful environmental benefit," Ali Murphy, founder and CEO of William Roam, tells Bustle. "Our Sense collection is made with Minnesota Tamarack Larch extract, and free of many chemicals, so it was a nod to the noble tree and its role in our green-beauty line-up. And, let's be honest — the world gets a real, live tree when someone else orders a lotion or soap? It's doing something for the greater good on the grandest scale possible."

In addition to planting trees, William Roam's boxes, cartons, business cards, and literature is made of 100 percent recycled paper. The paper is sourced from a company whose alternative energy choice is bio-gas, which is a renewable, clean source of energy.

William Roam's packaging is also printed exclusively with vegetable-based inks, and the packaging is 100 percent recyclable. The body care brand tries to make as minimal of an impact on the environment as possible. Check out some of the collection below.

Sense Bath Salts

Sense Bath Salts $21.95 William Roam American-made bath salts, these scented minerals will help you improve your bath-taking experience. Made from mineral-rich American Pacific Salt, it carries notes of gardenia, vanilla, cardamom, and frangipani.

Sense Shampoo

Sense Shampoo $26.99 William Roam Made with the Minnesota Tamarack Larch Tree extract that is found throughout the collection, Sense Shampoo will help add a dose of deep moisture to your strands.

Sense Shower Gel

Sense Shower Gel $26.99 William Roam This shower gel creates a luxurious, creamy lather, making it an elevated shower experience. The gel delivers Minnesota Tamarack Larch Tree extract to your skin, leaving your body with a moisturized, velvety finish.

Take care of your skin and the environment all at once with the help of the Sense Collection. It's a great way to elevate your shower experience and look out for the planet in one move.