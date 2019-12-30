Hear ye, hear ye, I come bearing news from the royal family. Have you ever wondered how the other half live? What do royals eat, what do they do in their spare time, who are their inner circle and what do they talk about? Well, now could be your chance to find out as the royal family are hiring a housekeeping assistant, and here are the qualifications you'll need to be in with a shot.

As the job advert states, "This role will be based in Windsor Castle but will involve travelling to other Royal residences", so you'll be frequenting not only Windsor Castle but other regal hangouts too.

So, what skills does the ideal candidate need to posses? "Previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential," the Royal Household website states. "We’re more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges."

It continues: "With attention to detail you take pride in your work and aim for the highest standards. You’ll enjoy working as part of a team and are happy to get involved in a range of tasks to support others. Well organised and with good time management skills, you can meet deadlines and work efficiently to get jobs done. Above all, you’ll be eager to learn new skills and develop a hospitality career. This is your opportunity to use your enthusiasm and interest in hospitality to deliver the exceptional."

Ben Cawthra/Shutterstock

Per the official job description, being a Housekeeping Assistant will require you to work 40 hours of work per week across five days. The job also has perks, giving you 33 days of holiday per year, which doesn't include bank holidays. It also states, "The role also offers the option to live-in for which there is a salary adjustment." Which I think means you can tell your friends that you live in a castle.

Speaking about the specifics of the, the description states: "Joining our professional team, you’ll upkeep, clean and care for a wide range of interiors and items, ensuring they’re presented to their very best ... And you’ll welcome and take care of guests at functions and events too." Helping out at royal events? Yes please. Just imagine how fancy that silverware is.

The deadline for the application process is Jan. 19, 2020, which should be enough time to get your CV together. If this job doesn't really seem like your thing but you still like the idea of working around the royals, have no fear, because there are a number of other job vacancies including gardener, commercial systems assistant, schools programme co-ordinator, and many more up for grabs right now.

With 2020 round the corner could it be new year, new job?