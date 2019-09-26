Apart from being filmed in South Africa and airing in January next year, ITV hasn't revealed much else about the winter dose of Love Island. With three months to go until the new series airs, there's bound to be more insight into what viewers can expect. And it seems as though that may have started already, as Caroline Flack recently talked about Winter Love Island, dropping major hints on what this version of the dating show will entail.

Speaking to The Sun Online, Flack revealed that this Love Island will be the "hottest one yet". Um, more on that, please. "I literally cannot wait. It is going to be so hot. Probably the hottest one yet," she said. "Cape Town, can you believe it? Love Island's twice a year now, it's going to be mad." Especially for Flack, seeing as she's now got to fly back and forth to both South Africa and Mallorca in a year for both versions of the show.

I don't know whether to feel jealous of the destinations Flack will experience or bad from the amount of travelling she'll have to do. Either way, it's going to be interesting to see how two versions of the show will pan out over 2020.

"Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages with younger audiences," Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions at ITV, said in a press statement. "Love Island has proven yet again to be the perfect format that engages with younger audiences. In response to this viewer appetite, a new batch of young singletons will deliver some highly anticipated post-Christmas romance and drama from our new and luxurious location."

"The show's success is testament to the magnificent production team that decamp to Mallorca every year to deliver the award-winning show with its trademark warmth, wit and wide-ranging appeal," Angela Jain, Managing Director for ITV Studios Entertainment, added. "And now 2020 is going to have even more love than before."

And if you fancy being a part of all that love, applications for the Winter Love Island are currently open, and end on Nov. 30 this year. According to Radio Times, the cast of the new series will be smaller than 2019's, which is understandable with it being a new spin on the formula and all.

I've reached out to a rep for the show to see whether this is indeed the case (and if there's any more info on the new series), but have yet to hear back. I'll let you know if I do.

Anyway, it's looking like 2020 is going to start off with a hell of a bang for ITV, seeing as they've now got Dancing On Ice and Love Island airing alongside each other. Not only that, but ex-islander Maura Higgins was revealed as the first Dancing On Ice contestant earlier this week. So there will be an even bigger increase of Love Island buzz to contend with in the new year.

Bring on 2020, is all I can say.