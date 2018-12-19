Gender parity in government remains a big problem in the United States — except now in this state. Nevada's legislature will be majority women in 2019 following the election in November and some appointments made by Las Vegas county officials on Tuesday, as reported by The Nevada Independent. Between the state's two chambers, some 50.8 percent of assembly members and senators will be women.

County commissioners chose women, both Democrats, to fill two spots in the Nevada Assembly, the state's lower house. According to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, this is a first time a state has seen such representation. Nationwide, just about 25 percent of state legislators are women.

The state senate remains majority male but that is more than balanced out by the state assembly. Nine of the 21 senate seats will be held by women, as will 23 of 42 seats in the assembly. That makes the lower house majority women — something that has happened before in just three states — with 57 percent of the assembly members.

“The Assembly Democratic Caucus is proud to welcome Rochelle Nguyen and Beatrice Duran to the State Assembly and our Caucus,” Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement. “In addition to a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences, both Rochelle and Beatrice bring passion, energy, and knowledge to the State Legislature that will better serve our state and our constituents."

