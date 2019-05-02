Professional women's hockey has never been even remotely as lucrative as the men's, but recent developments have pushed the women's players to a breaking point. Now, rather than accept an unsustainable future in the sport or playing and living with the poor circumstances, women's hockey players are boycotting North America's last remaining professional league.

“We are fortunate to be ambassadors of this game that we revere so deeply and yet, more than ever, we understand the responsibility that comes with that ambassadorship: To leave this game in better shape than when we entered it," read a statement that numerous women hockey stars posted on their personal Twitter accounts, including U.S. national team member Hilary Knight. "That is why we have come together, over 200 players strong, to say it is time to create a sustainable professional league for Women’s Hockey."

With this statement, more than 200 players pledged not to play in any professional league in the United States or Canada "until we get the resources professional hockey demands and deserves," per The Athletic.

"We cannot make a sustainable living playing in the current state of the professional game," the statement read, explaining the players' reasoning. "Having no health insurance and making as low as two thousand dollars a season means players can’t adequately train and prepare to play at the highest level."

More to come ...