Arabelle Sicardi is a queer, Asian American writer who covers beauty, tech, and power for publications like Out, Them, Elle, Nylon, and Vice. Their pieces, like The Queer Person’s Guide to Feeling Beautiful in an Ugly World and Beauty is Broken, challenge conventional beauty norms, inviting readers to rethink how they perceive and define beauty. That's why Arabelle Sicardi is included in this special edition of Bustle's Must Follow, in which we highlight the incredible Asian American and Pacific Islander voices you need to follow on Instagram and Twitter.

Briefly describe yourself, including how you identify and what you do.

I'm a genderqueer Taiwanese American writer, and I specialize in writing about beauty, tech, and power. I also fundraise within these industries for those without power, by donating the sales of beauty closets across publications to bail funds, abortion funds, and rape crisis clinics around the country.

What do you hope people take away from following you/your work in the industry and on social media?

That you can do a lot with what you know, and what you have, even if it isn't a conventional knowledge or skill. Beauty is a serious business, and it ought to be taken seriously.

When did you first feel that you were a voice for the Asian American and Pacific Islander community?

I don't feel beholden to be a Hero or whatever to represent my community. I'm just another person. I think it's enough work representing myself in the spaces I want to take up, and the spaces I am obligated to show up to. I only feel like a Voice of the Community when I don't let the white people order first when we get dim sum, TBH.

Who's another Asian American or Pacific Islander person you would recommend to follow on social media?

Mary HK Choi, my mom-sister-mentor-GOAT. Subscribe to her podcasts and buy her books!!!!

Follow Arabelle Sicari on Twitter, @arabellesicardi

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.