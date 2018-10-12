You Can Shop Lord & Taylor at Walmart.com And These Are Our Favorite Finds

When seasons shift, it becomes so tempting to restock your wardrobe with new, exciting, on-trend clothes. But shopping can be stressful when you have to dig to find things that you really like and can actually afford — which is why Walmart.com's partnership with Lord & Taylor is a style savior.

The Lord & Taylor shop on Walmart.com offers options for women, men, and children, from designers that you already love, as well as some fresh picks. You can stock up on your favorite Calvin Klein undies while picking up some super-versatile pants by Tommy Hilfiger or even selecting your go-to statement shoes by Steve Madden. With curated trends and a ton of under-$100 clothing and accessory options, this unexpected partnership makes putting together your autumn wardrobe a snap.

When premium brands become more accessible and easy to shop, more people have the freedom to express themselves through their everyday outfit picks and wear the things that make them feel their best. After all, who doesn't love a good ruffle-sleeve top or a sleek faux leather jacket? Now, you can find them without any unnecessary shopping stress.

Ready to add some new things to your cart? Check out our 15 favorite picks from Walmart.com's Lord & Taylor shop below.

Amp Up Your Accessory Game With Pretty Cerulean Earrings

Design Lab Geometric Triple Drop Earrings $10 Walmart Accessorizing can be intimidating if you tend to stick with the same choices every day— but one bold accent can go a long way! These vivid blue earrings are more versatile than you'd think, and can instantly dress up a sweater or t-shirt. Plus, they're super lightweight, so you can wear them all day without getting a headache. Shop Now

Step Out In Style With Leopard-Print Mules

Steve Madden Trace Leopard Print Pony Hair Mules $79 Walmart It's always good to have a pair of shoes that you can slip on at a moment's notice. These mules may feel like comfy house shoes, but they look totally polished and add a fun pop of pattern to any look. Shop Now

Dress Up Jeans With A Bell-Sleeve Top

Karen Kane Tiered Bell-Sleeve Top $50 Walmart You know what makes any blouse more fun? Ruffles! This pretty top pairs perfectly with skirts, jeans, and pants, and its simple pattern makes it a piece you'll wear again and again. Shop Now

Keep Comfy In A Flowy Hoodie

Askya Cropped French Terry Hoodie $21 Walmart Autumn, above all things, is a time to be comfy and cozy — and nothing is more comfy and cozy than a good hoodie. This one has flared sleeves and a chic velour drawstring, so you can feel like you're dressed up even when you're wearing sweats. Shop Now

Accessorize Any Outfit With A Wool Beret

Parkhurst Classic Wool Beret $21 Walmart When you need to feel like a Wes Anderson character IRL, there's no easier thing to do than throwing on a beret and turning on a good playlist. This wool option comes in five colors, so you can wear a different one each day of the week. Shop Now

Amplify Your Outfit With Suede Boots

Steve Madden Indi Suede Booties $99 Walmart Sure, black boots are a cold-weather staple — but have you thought about giving taupe a go? With their neutral hue, these boots magically work with most outfits, but stand apart from a sea of more traditional choices. Shop Now

Stay Warm With This Distressed Sweater

Vero Moda Pristine Aneta Lace-Up Sweater $24 Walmart You know how some sweaters can make you feel like you're nestled up inside a cabin somewhere vaguely in Nova Scotia? This is not one of those sweaters. A lace-up pattern, distressed hem, and peeks of skin all work together to create a sweater that feels totally right to wear for a night on the town. Shop Now

Stash Your Stuff In A Versatile Crossbody Bag

Leather Crossbody Bag $84 Walmart A good crossbody bag is essential when you're constantly on-the-go. This leather pick by Calvin Klein can add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe (and make an easy transition to other seasons, too), Shop Now

One-Up Your Jeans With Tailored Indigo Trousers

Tommy Hilfiger Tonal Striped Self-Tie Pants $47 Walmart With a subtle pinstripe pattern, these pants are a more elevated option when jeans feel just a little too casual. Pair them with a simple sweater or blouse, toss on some loafers, and go. Shop Now

Upgrade Your Essentials With A New Leather Wallet

Get Fancy With A Floral Mini Dress

Go Back to the Basics With A Yellow Tie-Front Tee

Refine Your Look With A Delicate Lariat Necklace

Vince Camuto Crystal Adjustable Lariat Necklace $27 Walmart There's no limit to the number of ways you can style this pretty, minimal lariat necklace — layer it over a collared shirt or pair it with a choker, let it stand alone against a plain white tee, or wear it backwards with a low-back dress. Let's just say that your cost-per-wear will end up being crazy low. Shop Now

Look Slick In A Faux Leather Jacket

Vero Moda Classic Zip Jacket $45 Walmart Give your black leather and denim jackets a rest. This emerald-hued option is an unexpected way to refresh your autumn OOTDs. It will also make a great layering piece come winter. Shop Now

Go Classic With A Simple Logo Tee

Calvin Klein Monogram Cotton Tee $15 Walmart When it comes to some brands, logomania is more than just a trend: it's a lifestyle. This super simple Calvin Klein tee is effortlessly cool and makes a perfect wardrobe staple — all for just $15. Shop Now

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.