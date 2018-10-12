You Can Shop Lord & Taylor at Walmart.com And These Are Our Favorite Finds
When seasons shift, it becomes so tempting to restock your wardrobe with new, exciting, on-trend clothes. But shopping can be stressful when you have to dig to find things that you really like and can actually afford — which is why Walmart.com's partnership with Lord & Taylor is a style savior.
The Lord & Taylor shop on Walmart.com offers options for women, men, and children, from designers that you already love, as well as some fresh picks. You can stock up on your favorite Calvin Klein undies while picking up some super-versatile pants by Tommy Hilfiger or even selecting your go-to statement shoes by Steve Madden. With curated trends and a ton of under-$100 clothing and accessory options, this unexpected partnership makes putting together your autumn wardrobe a snap.
When premium brands become more accessible and easy to shop, more people have the freedom to express themselves through their everyday outfit picks and wear the things that make them feel their best. After all, who doesn't love a good ruffle-sleeve top or a sleek faux leather jacket? Now, you can find them without any unnecessary shopping stress.
Ready to add some new things to your cart? Check out our 15 favorite picks from Walmart.com's Lord & Taylor shop below.
Amp Up Your Accessory Game With Pretty Cerulean Earrings
Design Lab Geometric Triple Drop Earrings
$10
Accessorizing can be intimidating if you tend to stick with the same choices every day— but one bold accent can go a long way! These vivid blue earrings are more versatile than you'd think, and can instantly dress up a sweater or t-shirt. Plus, they're super lightweight, so you can wear them all day without getting a headache.
Step Out In Style With Leopard-Print Mules
Steve Madden Trace Leopard Print Pony Hair Mules
$79
It's always good to have a pair of shoes that you can slip on at a moment's notice. These mules may feel like comfy house shoes, but they look totally polished and add a fun pop of pattern to any look.
Dress Up Jeans With A Bell-Sleeve Top
Karen Kane Tiered Bell-Sleeve Top
$50
You know what makes any blouse more fun? Ruffles! This pretty top pairs perfectly with skirts, jeans, and pants, and its simple pattern makes it a piece you'll wear again and again.
Keep Comfy In A Flowy Hoodie
Askya Cropped French Terry Hoodie
$21
Autumn, above all things, is a time to be comfy and cozy — and nothing is more comfy and cozy than a good hoodie. This one has flared sleeves and a chic velour drawstring, so you can feel like you're dressed up even when you're wearing sweats.
Accessorize Any Outfit With A Wool Beret
$21
When you need to feel like a Wes Anderson character IRL, there's no easier thing to do than throwing on a beret and turning on a good playlist. This wool option comes in five colors, so you can wear a different one each day of the week.
Amplify Your Outfit With Suede Boots
Steve Madden Indi Suede Booties
$99
Sure, black boots are a cold-weather staple — but have you thought about giving taupe a go? With their neutral hue, these boots magically work with most outfits, but stand apart from a sea of more traditional choices.
Stay Warm With This Distressed Sweater
Vero Moda Pristine Aneta Lace-Up Sweater
$24
You know how some sweaters can make you feel like you're nestled up inside a cabin somewhere vaguely in Nova Scotia? This is not one of those sweaters. A lace-up pattern, distressed hem, and peeks of skin all work together to create a sweater that feels totally right to wear for a night on the town.
Stash Your Stuff In A Versatile Crossbody Bag
$84
A good crossbody bag is essential when you're constantly on-the-go. This leather pick by Calvin Klein can add a pop of color to your fall wardrobe (and make an easy transition to other seasons, too),
One-Up Your Jeans With Tailored Indigo Trousers
Tommy Hilfiger Tonal Striped Self-Tie Pants
$47
With a subtle pinstripe pattern, these pants are a more elevated option when jeans feel just a little too casual. Pair them with a simple sweater or blouse, toss on some loafers, and go.
Upgrade Your Essentials With A New Leather Wallet
Lord & Taylor Leather Zip-Around Wallet
$48
When was the last time you got a new wallet? At under $50, this genuine leather option looks and feels totally luxurious without breaking your budget.
Get Fancy With A Floral Mini Dress
Laundry by Shelli Segal Print Smock A-Line Dress
$87
When you come upon a dark floral dress that can easily be worn to work, school, or a night out on a date or with friends, you know you've found something truly groundbreaking. This dress's Victorian-inspired neckline makes it simultaneously on-trend and classic.
Go Back to the Basics With A Yellow Tie-Front Tee
Vero Moda Short-Sleeve Knotted Cotton Tee
$18
You can never really have too many t-shirts — especially ones in interesting cuts and colors. With its drop-shoulders, subtly flared sleeves, and perfect marigold hue, this pick will quickly become a wardrobe champion.
Refine Your Look With A Delicate Lariat Necklace
Vince Camuto Crystal Adjustable Lariat Necklace
$27
There's no limit to the number of ways you can style this pretty, minimal lariat necklace — layer it over a collared shirt or pair it with a choker, let it stand alone against a plain white tee, or wear it backwards with a low-back dress. Let's just say that your cost-per-wear will end up being crazy low.
Look Slick In A Faux Leather Jacket
$45
Give your black leather and denim jackets a rest. This emerald-hued option is an unexpected way to refresh your autumn OOTDs. It will also make a great layering piece come winter.
Go Classic With A Simple Logo Tee
Calvin Klein Monogram Cotton Tee
$15
When it comes to some brands, logomania is more than just a trend: it's a lifestyle. This super simple Calvin Klein tee is effortlessly cool and makes a perfect wardrobe staple — all for just $15.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.