You'll Kick Yourself For Not Buying These 40 Extremely Useful Amazon Products Sooner

You order a product, wait for it to come in the mail, and open the package once it lands on your front stoop. Then, one of two things happens: a) you use it once and then stuff in the back of your closet where you'll never see it again, or b) you actually use it all the time. And all these useful products on Amazon? They fall into that latter category.

I do have bad news, though: each one of these products will fill you with a certain amount of regret. No, not the "buyer's remorse" kind of regret, but the "why-didn't-I-buy-this-sooner" kind of regret. For example, there's a chiller for coffee that just might have you counting up the money you could have saved if you hadn't spent it on iced coffee at the coffee shop. And there's a wine glass holder for your bathtub that will force you to come to terms with all the subpar, wine-free baths you've taken in your life.

Okay, I'm not here to make you feel bad about things you can't change — so I'll just go ahead let you click through for a ton of useful products that won't end up in the back of your closet.