We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for April 2019.

Although three planets (Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto) are going retrograde this month, the good news is that things will still be moving along. Not only will we have a New Moon in fast-paced and adventurous Aries opening the month on April 5, but busy Mercury and love planet Venus will be entering Aries this month too; putting the emphasis on taking the lead and bold moves.

Though with go-getter Mars (the planetary ruler of Aries) still in quick-footed Gemini, we’ll need to call on our sharp wit too, as well as the ability to stay flexible. Though with three planets retrograde and the Sun entering stable Taurus, we’ll still need to look a little before we leap. Meanwhile, on the 19th, the Full Moon in Libra (the second one of this year) pushes us yet again to think of others before ourselves and to focus on the quality of our relationships.

Happy Birthday, Taurus!

The cosmos gifts you with a fresh new moon to help you to move into the next phase of your life feeling and looking your best. An update to your beauty or wellness regimen could do the trick while dropping a dead-end relationship could also help. Stack your paper.

With your birthday season underway, it’s time to make sure that your spiritual and emotional health are good to go so you can be good to go too. Now that the spotlight is on you, you can expect lots of opportunities to come your way. Make sure you have the energy to keep up.

You’re on a mission this month and there’s very little you’re willing to let get in your way. While there’s much you’ll be able to accomplish on your own, you’ll still have the help of your community. Too, look to them to help pick up the slack when you need a rest. (And yes, rest).

Your star is on the rise this month, namely where it pertains to your career. If there’s something big you want to go after, this is your time to start executing your plans. Just make sure that you surround yourself with the right people as they can open doors. Stay centered.

It’s time to branch out and start looking at ways you can get some new experiences under your belt and feed your sense of adventure. Hint: be open to growth and ready to shift the way you think. Professionally, things are heating up for you. Drop the unnecessary obligations.

When it comes to love and intimacy, it’s possible that you could meet someone this month that could become a serious contender for your heart. Though it will be up to you to be brave enough to write a new narrative when it comes to your love life. You are worthy of happiness.

Partnership and collaboration is where you can expect to find success this month, both on the romantic and professional front. However, much of your success will lie in your ability to see yourself as deserving and capable of it. It’s time to conquer your fears and go for the gusto.

If you feel like you’ve fallen off the wagon, this month is your time to get back on track and back on you’re A game. Consider ways that you can also treat your body better as you’ll need the energy to keep up with all that will be coming your way. Relationships improve.

Love and romance are on the menu this month as not only will you be feeling extra fun and extra flirty, but you’ll also be on everyone’s must have list. At the same time, you’ll be in the mood to play and there’s nothing sexier than a Sagittarius having fun. Focus on your well-being.

Home is where your heart is this month and if you’ve been looking to move or relocate, you could get the green light. Redecorating your living space could also bring good vibes as does entertaining at home or spending time with family. A career milestone is due. Romance is sweet too.

Your thoughts and ideas are on fire this month and you’ve got just the right words to say to get things done and open up new opportunities. If you need to spread the word on something you’re planning or working on, this is the month to do it. Too, take time to ground yourself.

It’s all about the cash dollar bills this month as a new job offer or financial opportunity could come your way. Though the success you have over the next few weeks will be based on you knowing your worth. A shot at financial freedom could be yours. Use your gift of gab.