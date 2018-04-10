We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 10, 2018.

It may feel like a bubble-pop-electric kind of day with the Moon still in unpredictable and sociable Aquarius. As the Moon approaches her meeting with the fiery Aries Sun later on tonight, we'll find ourselves feeling rather restless and ready for something new. With Mercury still retrograde this energy can be good for looking at what's already on our plates with a fresh perspective. Towards the end of the night the Moon also squares off with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could have us ready to push our limits (or the limits of others). The best way to deal with today's cosmic vibe is to find a worthwhile project to channel it into or to find healthy ways to let off steam. Be careful of overdoing it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Be mindful of who you share your business with today, as folks may not be as trustworthy as you might think. This goes for social media too. Some things are best kept under wraps or among a few close friends. Speaking of your close friends, they can provide you with the help you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Things are coming together for you in terms of your long-term goals, but you may need to examine whether you are too invested in what other people think of you. Is there a relationship in your life that's more of a distraction than a support? Don't get thrown off course.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You've got some big plans that you're ready to launch or bring to fruition but all systems are not go. In other words, you need to pace yourself to make sure that you're not taking on more than you can handle right now, especially if your well-being is at risk. Ask friends for help if needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're craving intimacy now, but make sure you're not trading substance for a short-term thing that could leave you wanting. This person may be saying all of the right things now, but make sure you give them time to prove themselves. In terms of your creative talent, know your worth.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could give you the inspiration or encouragement that you need today to pursue a dream or go after something you want. Be open and available to feedback. Meanwhile, someone could call on your help today, try not to give til it hurts.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You've got tons to do today and you enjoy being the busy beaver that you are. You could make lots of headway today with a work-related project, so long as you don't get taken off track by social media or your friends. Make sure the things you give to time to today are things that bring money.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Things are heating up for you romantically, which might be a welcome breath of fresh air. Just be certain that you're not getting suckered in by another pretty face. In terms of your creative skills, make sure you're not selling yourself short. There's money out there for the taking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Home and family is where your focus is today. You may be better off working from home or you may take some time out to assist someone you love with with a favor. At the same time, you're reminded not to play hero today. Give where you can and how you can, but don't let it drain you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in a social and curious mood today, which could be good for learning or finding new activities to get into. On the flip side, you may be feeling extra opinionated and chatty too. There might be a few things you might want to hold off on sharing for right now. Mind your biz.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Your finances are still a focus today as it could be a good time for going over your books and looking for better ways to save cash. You might be tempted on buying something big right now but you may want to hold off for the time being. Home and family life continues to be a resource.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could receive some good news today, but you may want to hold off on sharing it with the public for now, until you know it's a sure thing. Meanwhile, you have the power to sway opinions and win folks over. Make sure you're putting that power to good use. Create an opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're still advised to lay low, even if you feel like you want to party or be out and about. Your intuition may be trying to clue you in on something that you may have had trouble seeing clearly. Money matters continue to improve, but you've got to believe what you want is coming. It is.