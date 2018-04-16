We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 16, 2018.

The Moon slips into grounded and stable Taurus early this morning, bringing a calmer vibe to the day and putting us in the mood to take things slow. If we have work or obligations to handle today, the Taurus Moon can help us to get things done with a practical and determined approach. Since Taurus is associated with wealth and financial security, this is also a good day for sorting money-related matters, especially as the Moon syncs up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn later this evening. Following yesterday's New Moon in Aries, today is a good time for planting seeds for something new that we'd like to see grow over time.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about your cash today as you could be on par for a new job opportunity (if looking) or a raise in your current salary. At the same time, you might be in the mood to spend some money today but you're encouraged to think about the long-term. Is it time for a savings plan?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You should be feeling confident today, which means that whatever you put your mind and determination towards, you can achieve. Meanwhile, today might present an opportunity or a situation that may call you to stick to your guns. As long as you stay true to what you believe you're good.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to pull back a bit today and work behind the scenes. If you have something you're cooking up that you'd like to share with an audience, it's best to keep it on the low for now. On another note, you should be able to find the resilience and strength you need today to move past a challenge.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to what you need today, look to your friends or your network for support. Speaking of your network, someone you know might be able to point you in the direction of a worthwhile opportunity today so keep your antennae up. Also, a charitable gesture will make you feel good.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's all about work and career today, which means it's time to get focused and get down to brass tacks. If there's something you want to launch or create, today is a good time for drafting plans and setting the goals that you'd like to reach. If looking for work, send out those resumes.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been thinking about getting published or writing a book, this is a good day for pitching editors or working on your written piece. You could make some significant headway. Overall, whatever big ideas or dreams you have now, your creativity and confidence will see you through. Go for it!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If debt has been an issue for you, you could receive some good news or find a solution for your finances that makes you feel much better about the situation. If in a committed partnership, you and bae may be ready to make a long-term investment (like buying a house). The future looks promising.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Someone close to you may come to you for help or advice today and you're in the mood to offer assistance but don't play psychologist if you don't have to, especially if this person has trouble fixing their own problems. If you work in a client-based field, you could make some extra money today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about the follow through today as whatever you've started could have the potential to pay off big in the future if you keep with it. Don't let laziness or procrastination sidetrack you as it could cost you cash. By that same token, is it time to go over your budget and plan accordingly?

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Have you been toying with the idea of a new hair color or thinking about stepping up your fashion style? Today is a good day for making some changes. Meanwhile, if you're feeling confident, that's a good thing as something or someone you've been wanting is within reach. Take a shot.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

If the past week or the past few days have felt like a whirlwind, today's a good time for slowing down and getting centered. Be mindful of the company you keep today and the vibes that you absorb as you will be feeling more sensitive than usual. Do something that feels nourishing.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about the conversations and connections that you have today as a friend or sibling could give you some advice or words of wisdom that you need to hear. Also, you could experience a case of being in the right place at the right time, so follow those intuitive cues. Your ideas are golden.