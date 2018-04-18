We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 18, 2018.

The energy of the day kicks off with a blast as the Moon enters busy and chatty Gemini while the Sun in Aries teams up with with rebellious and rowdy Uranus in Aries. If things have felt like they've been moving at a snail's pace, today's vibes will definitely change that as the Gemini-Aries mix of energy encourages us to switch things up and try a fresh approach. By the late afternoon the Gemini Moon teams up with Mercury in Aries, which could be good for sparking new ideas, conversations, and talking about what we feel. Overall, we can expect our brains (and our mouths) to be working overtime, but the sparks of insight and inspiration should be welcoming.

By late tonight, Saturn in Capricorn steps into the mix to remind us how important it is to do things for ourselves that are calming. The buzz in the air may feel jarring for some of us, so we'll need to make sure we have things that help us to feel physically grounded. One way we can do this is by focusing one thing at a time instead of trying to multitask.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The pace picks up significantly for you and that's just the way you like it. As such, you should find yourself in ready to connect with others and get your hands on as much as you can. A conversation could lead to an opportunity, make the first move. Stay focused though. Don't spread yourself thin.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You could get wind of some financial news today that puts a smile on your face. You might even receive some cash as a gift or in the nick of time. The cosmos has got your back today. Still, if you're thinking about making a pricey purchase you may want to hold off and keep looking for a bargain.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may feel like you're wearing your heart on your sleeve today. If you need a pep talk or to get something off your chest, conversations with friends will be helpful. Also, a random act of kindness towards a stranger or someone in need will be rewarding for you. Ideas will be juicy!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been feeling inspired to make a career move or take a risk on pursuing a career goal, fortune favors the bold today. Don't be afraid to do the unexpected or take an unconventional approach. Your ability to take the lead or come up with an innovative solution will be rewarded.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Opportunities could come your way today through your friends, a professional membership or association, or by way of someone in your network. Don't be afraid to toot your own horn or your resume in the company of others as you never know where the convo will lead.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your financial picture is looking good today, as you could manifest a job opportunity, a higher salary, or you might find yourself feeling more confident about your financial future. If you've been thinking about making an investment or major purchase, make sure you've done your homework.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A talk with your partner could provide you with the inspiration you need today. At the same time, the two of you may find yourselves having fun making plans for the future. Just make sure those plans are pragmatic. If single, there's a chance someone interesting could light your fire.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You work hard but you can be prone to sticking to the same old approach or routine for security. Today calls for a fresh approach or to take a different route, especially when it comes to a job or schedule that may not be working for you anymore. Time for an exit strategy. Detox your life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Romance could be the stuff of fun and excitement today, as you could meet someone new that tickles your fancy. Overall, when it comes to dating, you're at your most seductive when you're having fun and trying something new. Just make sure you're still keeping an eye out for quality.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you can handle a tough workload, your current schedule or workload may have you feeling like you're moving at warp speed. Don't panic though. Try to delegate tasks or get assistance if you need it. Don't take on everything by yourself. Make sure you're getting nourishment too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for love today and a chance encounter with a cute stranger could lead to something interesting. By that same token, don't be afraid to take the lead and slide into DMs of the person you've got your eyes on. You might like what transpires. Creatively, you're on fire.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You're thinking about your finances today, especially if you've had to deal with an unexpected expense. The good news is that you could earn income by making a bold move and finding the courage to go after something that you want, like a new job, client, or a promotion. Trust your instincts.