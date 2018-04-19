We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 18, 2018.

The Moon remains in curious and chatty Gemini, but the day may start off a bit foggy thanks to the Moon squaring off with dreamy Neptune. While this combination may have most of us feeling sleepy and groggy, this combination can be helpful for those of us that work in a creative field. Moon-Neptune combos tend to heighten our creativity, as well as our emotional sensitivity and our need for rest. Still, the big news of the day doesn't happen until late tonight, around 11 p.m. ET. That's when the Sun finally leaves fiery Aries and enters Taurus, kicking off the next thirty days celebrating comfort, beauty, pleasure, and financial stability. With the Sun in Taurus, we'll find that our energy and confidence will be boosted by pursuing the things that we value, like more money or a comfortable home; while taking a practical and determined approach towards our pursuits. Since Taurus is a sign that enjoys the good life, we'll find ourselves looking to enjoy the good life too over the next month.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about making your connections and your contacts count today. Where might you need to be more vocal about your needs so you can get the back up or support needed from a friend, sibling, or someone within your network? Ask for what you want and you shall receive it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Happy Birthday, Taurus! It's all about you and what you want now. If you're feeling inclined to treat yourself to something special today, you've got the green light to do so. Though overall, when it comes to what you want and value, your tastes are changing. That's a good thing. It means growth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might be feeling tender and moody today, but that could be a sign that you need to relax and take a time out. Don't worry because the cosmos is about to send you the opportunity — actually a few opportunities — to do just that. In the meantime, try to take it easy on yourself. Slow and steady wins.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time to slow down and chill. Don't worry about making any major decisions today or trying to push yourself too hard because more than likely, you're feeling foggy and tired anyway. Besides, you could use the downtime to focus on getting a plan together to launch something big.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You've been putting in work, Leo. And people like what they see. As a result, you could receive an impressive opportunity or two based on the seeds that you've been planting as of late. Plus, with the extra cosmic mojo headed your way, you're going to feel unstoppable. Enjoy the rewards.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If it feels like you've been bogged down with some heavy stuff, your load is about to get lighter. It's time to reclaim your freedom and your enthusiasm for life. Think less about what others may be demanding of you and more about what you want. Travel could be in the near future. Move forward.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be thinking about taking on a big project or you may be dreaming about doing something major and are unsure of the steps it will take to see your plan through. Don't rush into anything just yet as you may not be seeing things as clearly as you need to right now. You will soon though.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Partnership and collaboration are back in the spotlight for you. You and your significant other may be discussing finances today or you may be ready to make an investment. Hold off until you have a clearer picture. If single, you may be interested in someone intriguing but make sure they're the real deal.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Someone close to you may need your support or call on your help today. If you're able to pitch in and provide the back up, do so. Giving to others can be it's own form of reward. At the same time, be wary of spreading yourself thin or giving too much time to a needy type. Prioritize your time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Self-care becomes the priority today. However, self-care is not only about taking care of responsibilities and practicing self-discipline. It's also about making time to enjoy yourself and doing things that feel good for the body, mind, and soul. Today, make sure you do something nice just for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Things may have felt like a whirl wind for you lately, but the time for you to chill and get in some play time has come. In addition to fun, this is also a good time for hanging out with family and close friends that fill up your heart. If you need help getting grounded, do something physical.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you're usually sensitive to the vibes or energy of others, you may want to take extra care in what kind of information and energy that you absorb today, as it could be especially draining on you. Instead, make an effort to connect with people and experiences that inspire you.