We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 2, 2018.

With the Moon in passionate Scorpio today, we should find ourselves feeling motivated to go after what we crave with an all-or-nothing approach. This vibe intensifies by the late morning when the Moon meets up with multiple planets in hardworking Capricorn, which includes a rare but potent pairing between go-getter Mars and diligent Saturn. With Mars and Saturn teaming up in Capricorn, we should also find the confidence and determination we need to fulfill our goals. Essentially, this Scorpio-Capricorn mashup says that if we want something badly enough and we're willing to do the work it takes to get it, we can overcome the obstacles in our way. By the late evening, the Scorpio Moon meets up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, which can be help us to chill out and relax after a long, productive day. Under this Moon-Neptune combination, we might find that our dreams are especially vivid. It's best to tune in and see what they reveal.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're closer than you think when it comes to reaching an important goal in your professional life. Though what you want may not come easy, you're encouraged to keep pushing through. The reward for your hard work is coming. Just remember how determined and courageous you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're working on a book or another big project, today could help you with getting over that final hump. Don't underestimate the gifts that have brought you this far. Be thorough, but don't second guess yourself. Need a pep talk? Look to your partner, a close friend, or your community.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

While getting out of debt or saving for your financial future isn't always easy, you're almost at your goal. Don't lose hope or your momentum now. Trust that the steps you're taking are going to pay off. Meanwhile, you could get the motivation you need to break a bad habit. Take care of you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your partner could come to your rescue today, which could provide you with exactly the right kind of support you need. If there's been noticeable hiccups in the relationship, the two of could find a way to work through them. If single, you get the strength you need to release a toxic ex.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you're feeling off-kilter, today is the perfect day to re-calibrate and get centered. You might start with organizing your room or going over your to-do list. Break larger tasks down into smaller goals so you don't get overwhelmed. Fallen off with a goal? Now's the time to get back on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Turning a creative project into something more may seem like a daunting task but you're on your way towards doing it. If it feels overwhelming, it may be helpful to take a step back and get some perspective. Celebrate how far you've made it. Soak up anything that inspires you. You've got this!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been thinking about moving or selling your house, you could receive some encouraging news today. Meanwhile, when it comes to family dynamics and how they've influenced your life, you could find the strength today to put your foot down and draw some necessary boundaries.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Today, you're reminded not to give up on yourself. It can be all too easy to give in to feelings of inadequacy and impostor syndrome but give yourself credit for what you do know and the work that you've done. Celebrate yourself. Meanwhile, you get the focus you need to bring an idea to life.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It may feel like money is tight at the moment, but this could be a prime opportunity for you to do some extra legwork to uncover some extra cash. Maybe this means taking on a side hustle, asking for a pay raise, or applying for a job with better income. Have faith that what you want is within reach.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

While you may normally feel like the "little engine that could", you might be feeling like a diesel engine today. That's because you've got the kind of cosmic mojo behind you that can help you to move mountains instead of climbing them. Acknowledge your powers. Your friends are a resource.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're reminded not to worry too much about what others think today. If your confidence is feeling shaky, reach down deep and reaffirm yourself. Remember that you have what it takes to live your life in the way you see fit. On another note, you could manifest a promising career opportunity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's all about branching out and going after bigger and better things. Part of this journey may mean establishing solid relationships with influential people that can help open doors for you and lead you to new opportunities. Don't be shy about reaching out. Release flimsy friendships.