We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 24, 2018.

The Moon remains in playful and creative Leo during the first half of the day, meeting up with unconventional Uranus in Aries by the mid-afternoon afternoon. This means that the overall vibe to the first half of the day will be centered on creativity and out of the box thinking, especially with pleasure planet Venus entering curious and quick-thinking Gemini this morning. With Venus in Gemini, our source of fun, romance, and pleasure comes by way of intellectual pursuits and discussions, a sharp sense of humor, and big does of spontaneity.

By the late afternoon, the Moon enters analytical Virgo, putting us in the mood to focus on the details and facts. With the Virgo Moon squaring off Venus in Gemini in the early evening, we might find that what we want and what we need are at odds, namely when it comes to having fun and being productive. The best way to handle this cosmic combo is to stick to the activities and relationships worth our time and energy.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Expect to be busy today as the items on your to-do list double. Though to make sure that you're optimizing your time, focus on the things that will either bring you cash or a solid return on the investment of time and energy you're putting in. Use your network to find opportunities.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Someone cute could catch your eye today, but is this person worth your attention? May be best to take things slow and focus on having your own fun for now. In what ways do you shine? Don't be shy about flaunting what makes you special. Confidence will attract the right people anyway.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your popularity points are about to skyrocket, though everyone won't be welcome to the party. People will want to get next to you but make sure to vet them carefully. Trust your intuition above appearances or pretty words. In fact, hanging out behind the scenes today will do you good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might feel caught today between wanting to chill out and wanting to get into everything you can today. You might find it helpful to be intentional with how you spend your time so you don't wear yourself out. Spending time with close friends could be good for a spiritual recharge.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be feeling pulled between work and having fun with friends today. If having fun is going to get in the way of doing things that are more productive, you may need to reschedule or sit this round out. Meanwhile, you may want to spend some cash too. Treat your finances with care.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your career is about to get a serious boost but don't think that you have to cater too much to what others want right now. Otherwise, you risk spreading yourself too thin. Instead take a risk and go in your own direction, trusting your heart along the way. That's the way to impress.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may be ready to take a risk on something but you may not have all the facts needed to make an educated decision. It may be best to do some digging and investigate or hang back and allow more information to be revealed. For now, lay low. On another note, make sure to get some rest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may be ready to make a financial investment towards your future, but you may need to hold off for now or revise your plans. Before you sign anything or give the green light, it may be best to talk to an advisor or someone you trust so you don't do anything hasty with your cash.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love may be heating up for you but you seem to be focused on work for now. That's a good thing because anyone that enters your life right now should be able to add to it not distract you or take away from it. Keep that in mind as you go about your business. In terms of work, you're golden.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might be dealing with a case of trying to do too much today. While you usually love working hard, there is such a thing as being overworked. Plus, things may not be coming together the way you want them to right now. To avoid frustration, take it easy on yourself and find time to take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might have have your eye on someone today, but when it comes to romance, you may need to fall back a bit to see if they're as into you as they should be. In other words, make sure the words and the actions line up with this person. You need substance and intimacy, not just a good time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You and your partner or a family member may not be on the same page today. Though it could have you in your feelings, the best way to handle this conflict is by addressing it head on and communicating what you need. What they have to say may enlighten you too. Talk it all out.