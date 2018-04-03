We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 3, 2018.

The Moon remains in passionate Scorpio today, helping us to overcome our limits and go after what we crave. This vibe is intensified as the Moon teams up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn mid-morning. With these two together, we should find that there's very little we're willing to let get in the way of our success. By mid-day, the Moon and expansive Jupiter sync up in Scorpio, which should help to bolster our confidence in terms of getting what our hearts desire. Overall, the first half of the day will be the most productive as the Moon goes Void-of-Course by the early afternoon, marking the period when the Moon is "in between" signs. This means that it's usually a time for resting or doing activities that don't require much effort.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Some money that you've been waiting on — either by way of a commission, your taxes, or some other lump sum could come through for you today. Overall, when it comes to your finances, you could receive some very good news. In terms of an intimate relationship, you get just what you need.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you're in need of some guidance, taking on a mentor or a mentor-like figure may be the key to helping you to move forward. On the other hand, you might secure an opportunity today that could involve mentoring or teaching someone else. Your passion and expertise are needed. Own it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be in the mood to pitch in and help others out today, which can be rewarding for you. Though be mindful of giving from a depleted place or feeling like you aren't giving enough even though you are. Your schedule may be jam packed today but try to focus on what really matters to you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Don't be surprised if you find yourself getting a swell of romantic attention today, because you're the one that everyone seems to want right now. If single, you could meet someone that piques your interest, though with your kind of magnetism, vet carefully. Couples should plan for sexy fun.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be able to find the inner strength you need today to begin making the necessary changes to your schedule and your health routine. Where could you use some extra discipline? Where might you need a detox? These are the questions you'll be focused on answering now.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could find the inspiration that you need today to follow through on a creative idea or plan. Don't spend too much time second guessing yourself and just get to work. When it comes to romance, be discerning but not so critical that you close yourself off to what's possible. Open your mind.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Today may be a good time for you to pull inward and look to ways you can do something for yourself that reminds you of your validation and worth. Be wary of spending too much time in the company of others that zap your confidence. In terms of money, you could land a promising opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You should be feeling like the best you've felt in a while. This might be a good opportunity to treat yourself to something nice. If you're feeling especially confident, this could also be a good time to promote yourself or your work. Your ability to influence others is incredibly strong now.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Slow down, Sagittarius. When it comes to how you spend your time and energy, you still need to be intentional with it. By slowing down, you allow yourself to filter out the kind of noise that can cancel out your intuition. Meanwhile, a financial blessing could save you in the nick of time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to fulfilling a dream, look to your friends or your network for help, as they may be able to lend you the support you need or at the very least, point you in the right direction. You are strong and capable all on your own, but sometimes it helps to have a little backup. Be open.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be on the verge of a major accomplishment when it comes to your career, but you have to have faith that what you want is possible. In other words, if you need to reach down deep to find your confidence, do it. Don't let fear of failure get in your way. You are more than ready for this.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's time to take a risk and stop holding yourself back, specifically when it comes to your hopes and wishes. Though it's not enough to just dream about making something happen, you need to feel it deep down to your core. Otherwise, why bother? Meanwhile, it's OK to flex your individuality.