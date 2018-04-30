We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 30, 2018.

Coming off yesterday's Full Moon in Scorpio, some of us may still be feeling a bit tender and emotionally raw. And with the Moon still in Scorpio, it makes today the perfect time for doing things that feeling emotionally nourishing, like spending time with people that we hold dear. The day starts out with a meeting between the Moon and dreamy Neptune in Pisces which could provide us with a brief reprieve from all of the intensity that we've been feeling. By the late afternoon the Moon syncs up with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could amplify what we feel for better or worse. Since Scorpio is considered to be a powerhouse of the zodiac, the best way to channel this energy is into anything that requires laser-sharp focus, determination, and passion. When the Scorpio Moon teams up with Pluto and Mars in Capricorn by tonight, we might find ourselves eager to put in some overtime towards reaching our goals.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you've been thinking about going after a new job, today's a great time to start sending out resumes and getting your name in front of the people that matter. On a slightly different note, if you're happy where you are, you could be offered a promotion or cash bonus for your hard work.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

When it comes to getting a plan or something you've been dreaming about off the ground, collaborating or teaming up with others will help you to get far. A mentor might even be able to take you under their wing and show you the ropes. Make the most of your professional connections.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be offered a job or a professional opportunity today. Though when it comes to the money, know that you're in a position to negotiate. In other words, you don't have to settle for the first thing that's offered to you. Make sure you ask for what you can survive and thrive on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love and romance are a bright spot for you today. If single, you could meet a sexy and intriguing stranger that's worth investigating a bit deeper. Though it may be hard to do so, try to move slow with this one. If coupled up, you and your sweetie benefit best with a romantic evening.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Home and family are the focus for you, which means much of the day will be centered on getting things in order where those areas are concerned. Helping a parent, organizing your living space, or getting your family's financials in order might be a possibility. Prioritize what's important.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Thanks to the extra inspiration and creative energy you've got coming your way today, just about any idea you come up with today will be golden. If you've been thinking about sharing or pitching one of those ideas for a professional opportunity, you could get the green light. Be bold!

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you've been thinking about moving or relocating, you could receive some good news today that helps you with reaching your goal. Meanwhile, when it comes to your money, you may be able to get some extra income that helps you to get closer to your financial goals and achieve stability.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When you speak, Scorpio, you have the power to move people. Keep this in mind as you go about your day. Simple conversations could turn into something more (like an opportunity) if you really want it. Just make sure you're not wasting your time getting into pointless disagreements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You usually have the gift of being in the right place at the right time and today that gift may be ready to give again. In other words, you could receive an opportunity or a blessing that seems to come in the nick of time or out of the blue, especially where your cash is concerned. Give thanks!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're practically unstoppable these days but it's important to remember that when it comes to your success now, you can't do it all alone. You've got a community of people behind you that are ready to pitch in and help out where they can. Be receptive to the support and watch what happens.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You could manifest a dream opportunity today or find yourself finally feeling in alignment with the goals that you want to accomplish. When the going gets rough, remember that you have the strength to overcome the challenges before you. Keep working behind the scenes for now.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It's time for you to take a risk on something that you've been wanting. Don't overthink it. Trust yourself to get it right. You have influential people in your corner that want to see you do well and they're ready to lend you their support. Take it. Now you get to step up and take the lead.