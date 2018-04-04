We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 4, 2018.

The Moon is in happy-go-lucky Sagittarius today but the vibe may feel rather cranky and edgy thanks to Mercury in passionate Aries squaring off with Mars in no-nonsense Capricorn. While being under the influence of a Sagittarius Moon can have us feeling more opinionated than usual, we can expect this feeling to be taken to the extreme as the planet of communication faces off with the planet of war. As such, the atmosphere is ripe for misunderstandings and arguments, especially as Mercury is still retrograde. The best way to handle this cosmic combination is to channel it into projects and activities that require a fresh approach and quick-wit.

We might also want to think before speaking or responding to others and take it easy on social media if we want to avoid a fight. However, if there's something that we've been sitting on that needs to be aired out, this Mercury-Mars pairing will make sure it happens. Later in the evening, the energy is still palpable but not nearly as tense, thanks to the Moon in Sagittarius making a friendly connection to Mercury. If we need to get our point across, there's a better chance that we'll be heard at this time.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You could feel misunderstood or in the mood to argue more than usual today. Before you go getting yourself into an unnecessary battle, try not to worry too much about how others see you. Their opinion of you has nothing to do with who you really are. Their opinion is their problem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself feeling extra opinionated today, but you may not have all the facts you need to make a solid case. At the same time, you may be coming on unnecessarily strong. Sometimes all it takes is for you to embody the kind of change or qualities that you want to see in the world.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You and a friend could have a misunderstanding or a falling out today, that could throw you for a loop. If this person hasn't been much of a friend to you, this could be a call to go your own way. However, if the relationship means something to you, try to approach the situation with compassion.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Someone you work closely with could get under your skin today or a business partnership may be demanding more from you than it's worth. It may be necessary to pull back and reassess what your goals are in this relationship and whether you can realistically meet them. Be honest.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Though it may be tempting to take on every opportunity offered to you or to tackle a big project, you could easily overwhelm yourself if you're not careful. Right now, it's all about investing yourself in work that offers you both a reward and a return. You should feel fulfilled even if it's challenging.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be tempted to go back to an ex lover or get involved with someone new that makes you feel like you've known there before. Slow down, Virgo. This might be a case of de ja vu that you don't need right now. It's time to look for love in new places with a new outlook. Get clear.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you could get under your skin today, but it's important to remember that you have the power in how you respond. At the the same time, this could be a nudge to go to the depths together so discuss the matter and move on. Don't be afraid to speak from your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It might be hard not to feel like you're a chicken running around with its head cut off today, as the pending projects, meetings, and errands on your to-do list will be hard to ignore. Before you get to stressed out, see if you can outsource some of the work or partner up with someone for help.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might feel like you've got some money that's burning a hole in your pocket today, but before you make an impulsive purchase, you should focus on your long-term needs rather than short-term gratification. That way, you're actually doing something to take care of yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

A family squabble or someone you live with could have you seeing red. However, it may be best to back off and cool off before the situation blows up. Give yourself a time out and do something that leaves you feeling refreshed and relaxed. Come back to the situation with a clear head.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be going back and forth with yourself on whether you should speak on something today. On another note, you could be feeling anxious or stressed out. No matter the issue, take some time to yourself to get grounded and centered. Nourish your soul. Your friends will back you up.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might feel like a bit of an outsider today or as though you need to force yourself to fit into what others want. Don't cave into the pressure to conform, just do your thing. While you're at it, spend time in the company of like minds. Your thoughts and ideas are golden now. Trust them.