We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 6, 2018.

It should be a fairly energetic and busy morning, as the Sagittarius Moon meets up with rebellious Uranus in Aries, putting us in the mood for all things exciting, fresh, and engaging. If we have tasks or projects on our plates that call for some risk-taking or an innovative approach, this cosmic combination can help. For some of us, this Moon-Uranus combo may push us to scrap a project entirely in favor of starting over with something fresh. By the afternoon, the Moon shifts into hardworking Capricorn, which can give us the patience and persistence to see our goals through. With the Moon in Capricorn, we should find ourselves in the mood handle business and tackle whatever challenges come our way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You should be feeling like you're back in your element again, if only for a moment. If you've been questioning yourself as of late, this renewed sense of purpose your feeling will be welcome. Let go of self-limiting thoughts. In terms of your career, your work is paying off even without the applause.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A financial blessing could come through for you today. Meanwhile, can you find more love in your heart for the pieces of you that you've come to think are unacceptable? This is a good time to try. On an unrelated note, it's time for you to let loose and have some fun. The world is your oyster.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When was the last time you and your partner did something fun together? If it's been awhile, today is your moment. Some intimate time with your love is what you need now, so carve some out. If single, this could be a good time to reconnect with your sexiness. What makes you feel juicy?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could have a breakthrough moment today where your career is concerned. Perhaps you may decide to leave a job in favor of something better or you might get some fanfare for an original idea. On a separate note, someone close to you may need support. Don't let it drain you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Make the most of your joyful moments even if there fleeting. Laughter is healing and affirming. Overall, your focus is on your self-care today, so if you find yourself in the mood to eat better or get in a workout, go with it. Pay attention to what your body is telling you. Organize your schedule.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be feeling nostalgic today but some memories may not be worth reliving. In other words, it's time to break free of those parts of your past that have been holding you down. Today is a start. Speaking of breaking free, you could use a little fun. Get out of the house and enjoy yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Be mindful of the news, conversations, and information that you absorb today. Make sure you feast your brain on things that uplift and inspire you. Essentially, the day calls for you to tune out the distractions long enough so you can tap into your internal compass. Time with your family could be good.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A financial or job related opportunity could come your way, so keep your antennae up. When it comes to your professional life overall, your ability to think outside the box will get you far today. Make conversations and connections with others count. They could turn into something greater.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you've been holding on to old feelings or something from your past where your love life is concerned, today is a reminder to let it go. Focusing on the past is only hindering you from being able to move forward. Recognize that something better for you exists and they're on their way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to shake off your slumber and get back out into the world. If you've been feeling a bit depleted, you could receive the burst of energy you need. On a different note, your heart is on your sleeve today, so don't be afraid to lead with it. Vulnerability and authenticity are sexy on you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Is it time for you to branch out and begin making some new friends? The answer is yes. Connecting with new people can help to open your mind and your world. On an unrelated topic, you might find yourself feeling a bit sluggish, which is a sign that you need some downtime. Go and take it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You could receive some good news where a financial- or career-related matter is concerned, or you might just decide to finally say goodbye to a dead-end job. Meanwhile, spending time with your friends may be just the kind of nourishment you need today. If you need help, ask for it.