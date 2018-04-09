We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for April 9, 2018.

It should be quite the busy day with the Moon in friendly and talkative Aquarius. Under an Aquarius Moon we should find ourselves in the mood for anything fresh, new, and innovative. If we feel like we've just been plowing along without much momentum, having the Moon in Aquarius can help us to find the energy and the options we need to move things forward. By later this afternoon, the Moon teams up with Mercury in Aries, which inspires to reach out and connect with others, especially old friends and acquaintances. If we have something we'd like to share or communicate with others, this is a good day for it. Though with Mercury still retrograde, we'll just need to double check emails, tweets, etc. before sending them out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your April 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It may be worth retracing your steps when it comes to your network or contact list, as you could uncover an opportunity by reconnecting with someone from your past or someone you met a while ago. Meanwhile, you might be in the mood to give back or help others. Follow that inspiration.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Something you've been dreaming about is coming together where your career is concerned. With executing plans, keep trusting your instincts because they're spot on. For now, continue working behind the scenes. This will give you the chance to make changes before the big reveal.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're in the mood for a change of pace today, which means this is a perfect time to get into something new or to get together with friends and go off exploring. Perhaps you might feel inspired to begin planning a trip or an adventure for a future date. Either way, break up the monotony.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You could manifest a business opportunity based on work that you may have done in the past. At the same time, you may find yourself getting closer to reaching the financial goals that you've set. Speaking of your finances, you and your partner should get together to talk shared goals.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're in quite a social mood today, which means the day is perfect for connecting with people one-on-one to discuss ideas and valuable info. What would you like to learn? What would you like to teach? Look to vibe with those that fill you up with inspiration; your significant other included.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's a busy day today with lots on your plate, which means you'll have to be mindful of taking on unnecessary obligations so you don't get bogged down with things that may become a distraction later. Meanwhile, this is also a good day to talk money and finances. Follow-up on pending matters.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for a little fun today, so even if you can't blow off work, you should still make time to enjoy yourself today. Your partner or a close friend could provide you with the conversation and company you need right now, so reach out and buddy up. On another note, a creative idea gets a boost.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This is a good day for getting things organized and simplifying your life. Take a look around your home or your office and see where you could stand to toss out old papers, boxes, etc. and get rid of any clutter. Keeping the clutter at bay will help you with feeling more centered and grounded.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your brain is buzzing today, which means this is a great time for putting your ideas to paper or on file. If you've been struggling with a piece of creative work or a creative plan, you could receive the breakthrough you need to bring it to completion. Connecting with others is also helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Today is a good day for taking care of financial matters related to your home or family. If purchasing a big ticket item for your home, just make sure you have a warranty or a good return policy in place in case you need to take it back later. A family member could give you the help you need.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It might be hard not to wear your heart on your sleeve today. Though know that when you speak from your heart, people listen. A conversation with someone today could provide you both with words that need to be heard. Don't be afraid to talk about how you feel. Catharsis is necessary.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It may be hard for you to get going today, but that's because you should be resting rather than working. If calling out is not an option, make sure you don't over pack your schedule with too much to do today. You need the extra time to catch up on your naps. Financially, a blessing is coming.