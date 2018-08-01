We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 1, 2018.

Today's a high-energy kind of day for better and worse thanks to the Moon entering fiery and feisty Aries and aggressive Mars in Aquarius squaring off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus. Not only will we be feeling extra cranky and restless under the Aries Moon but having Mars in a tense aspect to Uranus could have us feeling fairly reckless and impulsive too. The goal for today will be to exercise some form of patience and caution as this kind of planetary weather can make the atmosphere ripe for arguments and accidents. That's why responsible Saturn in Capricorn will be in the mix come this afternoon to help temper the need for speed and instant gratification.

However, the positive side to all of this is that the Mars-Uranus square will have us wanting to make necessary changes in our lives while the Aries Moon will give us the courage to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If and when you find yourself comparing yourself to others today, your goal is not to compete but to recognize that you don't have to. In other words, you're the pioneer. You're the one that sets the rules while everyone else follows. Financially, watch out for a sudden expense. Beware impulse shopping.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself at odds today with your supervisor or someone in a management role, which could have you ready to quit your job. However, instead of giving them the power in this situation, try to take a step back and regroup. If you do need to look for a new job, now's the time to start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be pressed to share an unpopular opinion today with others, but before you hop onto social media or that group chat, ask yourself if what you're about to say is necessary and if it's helpful. If you're unable to offer constructive criticism, it may be helpful to keep it to yourself for now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to something you desire, it's time for you to step out of your comfort zone in order for you to get it. If you're worried about what others may think of you, know that you weren't meant to be perfect. You were meant to be authentic. Meanwhile, you may have to break up with a friend.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Is it time for you to part ways where a professional relationship is concerned? Possibly. But it just may be a matter of being a bit more conscientious with how you allocate your time to the projects on your plate. In other words, don't wait until last minute. Improve your planning.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may feel a bit overwhelmed today as it feels like everything is coming at you from multiple directions. Though before you lose your cool, recognize that this is the universe's way of showing you what you no longer need. That goes for obligations, projects, workloads, and habits. Let go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A romance could be heating up with you and someone, though you (or this person) may be going back and forth as to whether or not it's worth pursuing. Recognize that the romantic interests you meet now are showing you where you may need to break a cycle or a bad habit when it comes to love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You and your love, your biz partner, or someone you live with could be at each other's throats today. If it's a situation as to whether you or this person are carrying too much of the responsibility in the relationship, it's time to sit down and hash things out. How can you show up for each other?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You may feel like you're spinning your wheels today, especially when it comes to the work on your plate. At the same time, you're in the mood to get away and play. But your priorities are going to have to outweigh your need for fun right now, specifically as there are bills to be paid. Boss up!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Old feelings or wounds may be triggered today that could have you feeling insecure. Though instead of going back and forth with yourself about how worthy and special you are, just go ahead and claim it. If you need a little assistance focus on doing something for yourself that makes you feel good.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself feeling rather angsty and angry today. Though you're not a fan of feeling your feels, look to healthy ways you can release and channel the anger. Otherwise, you may end up lashing out in the worst way. If needed, find someone you trust to talk about what's bothering you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your fears could get the better of you today if you're not prepared, namely where your value and self-worth are concerned. The key will be to avoid believing old stories from the past and turning something negative into something bigger than it should be. If in doubt, lean on a supportive friend.