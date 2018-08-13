We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 13, 2018.

Today's a great day for attacking our to-do lists and getting work done like the bosses we are. That's because we've got the Moon in hard-working Virgo for the rest of the day. With the Moon in Virgo, our focus turns to health- and work-related matters as well as a need to improve how we handle both. With the Moon teaming up with transformative Pluto in Capricorn at the start of the day, today is a good time for getting organized, tossing old stuff, and beginning anything that requires focus and discipline. If we need help with breaking an unhealthy habit, the Moon in Virgo can also help us, too. We'll just have to be careful not to be too hard on ourselves (or others).

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If you're feeling motivated to get stuff done today, it means you're exactly where you need to be. The work that you put in today could pay off with some form of recognition, or it could lead to a better opportunity. Either way, stay focused and keep your eyes on the prize. You've got this.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your creative energy is buzzing today which can help you to break new ground or reach new heights when it comes to your art —whatever that may be. On a different note, when it comes to love, you have the power to manifest exactly what you want. Get clear on what you want though.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Home and family are a focus today as spending time or connecting with those you love could have a profoundly healing effect on you. Meanwhile, if you find yourself in your feels today, you have an opportunity to purge and let go of whatever's on your mind. Don't try to soldier through it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you need to have a heart-to-heart with your partner or someone close to you, today is a good time to do it. The two of you should be able to find the resolution needed. Meanwhile, a conversation with an influential person could pave the way for an opportunity. Keep the lines of communication open.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've been job hunting, today offers you a reminder to not give up on your goals as you could find what you're looking for. On a similar note, if you've been thinking about asking for a raise or salary increase, this is a good time to do so. Meanwhile, breaking bad money habits gets easier.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you're feeling unstoppable today, it's because you are. You probably haven't felt this confident in a while, so go ahead and flaunt what you're working with. At the same time, you have the ability to bring something you're passionate about into fruition. Don't second guess yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

If you find yourself needing some extra sleep today, it's best to give in and get the rest that you need. Taking some time to yourself can be just the thing for you as not only will it allow you to recharge, it can help you to tap into your intuition, too. Meanwhile, worry is not a form of productivity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A friend could come calling on you for help today, and you seem to know exactly what to say to put them at ease. On a slightly different note, communicating and connecting with others could help you to open doors today, so reach out and work your network. You've got the gift of gab.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You could receive some recognition or praise today as a result of the hard work you've been putting in. You might even receive a nice financial boost. Though when it comes to your skills and talents, you're reminded to honor how valuable they are. In other words, don't sell yourself short — ever.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's time to believe again, Capricorn. Whether that belief is in yourself, a positive outcome, or the possibilities that lay before you, it's time to start seeing how much is actually working in your favor. The best part about it? It's all a result of you being you. Now go forth and conquer the world.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You're in the mood for intimacy today, which is a good excuse to connect with a lover or someone that you love. Meanwhile, when it comes to something that's been worrying you, you might find that it's not as bad as you thought. On another note, give yourself permission to feel what you feel.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Partnership is the focus for you today as you could cross paths with a person with enough clout to help you get an idea or project off the ground. On a similar note, look to ways that you can level-up when it comes to your professional network. How can you make your relationships work for you?