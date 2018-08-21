We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 21, 2018.

Now that the Moon is in no-nonsense Capricorn, it's time for us to get down to business and put in the work necessary to achieve our goals today. The day starts out with some helpful planetary energy as the Capricorn Moon teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus and hardworking Saturn in Capricorn. With the help of this cosmic combination, we should be able to start the day with determination, focus, and the desire to do things better than we have in the past. As we gear up for the start of Virgo season (August 23), the Capricorn Moon will highlight where we need to begin doing the work needed to get to where we want to be, while providing us with the resilience and strategy to get there.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The focus is on your career and your ambitions today, and you should find yourself in the mood to give it everything you've got to get to the top. At the same time, you might be looking for some sort of praise or recognition for your work. Know that as long as you celebrate you, others will follow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It might be hard for you to concentrate on work today, because you're in the mood for a getaway. This could be the perfect time to plan a trip abroad or to take a day trip to place that you've been itching to visit. Though if you can't actually get on the road, you can still find some fun to get into.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself feeling a little moody today. If that's the case, then spending some intimate time with the one you love should lift your spirits. Single? You're craving something deeper now and the run of the mill options won't do. You can attract what you want by recognizing you deserve it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The focus is on partnership today, and you might find yourself in the mood for a little pampering and tender, loving care from someone that you love. Be open to receiving it but don't be shy about asking for it either. On the flip side, someone may need your help. Try not to overextend yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're fixated on work and health today, which means it's a good time for tackling the things pending on your to-do list as well as doing good things for your body. At the same time, when it comes to the people you work with, ask for their help if needed. Don't carry the burden solely on your shoulders.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love and romance might be on your brain today as you find yourself in the mood for both. If single, there's a possibility you could meet someone new. Though who you meet and how you meet them depends on how much fun you're having on your own. Give your creative life some attention.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Home and family are the focus today as you find yourself needing some time to cocoon yourself away from the world. Time spent with loved ones may be just what you need as well as a home cooked meal. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling nostalgic, try not to stay stuck too deep in the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're an information sponge today which means you'll need to be mindful of the kind of information you're absorbing and the conversations you're having. Err on the side of keeping your interactions productive, avoiding negative news and negative people if possible. Meanwhile, speak from the heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're in the mood to splurge a little today, but take care that you don't let instant gratification get in your way, when it comes to how you manage your money. Still, if you can, treat yourself today. Though recognize that treating yourself doesn't always have to do with spending money.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's all about you and how you feel today, Cap and you might find yourself wearing your heart on your sleeve today. Don't be shy about letting people know how you feel as not only does it help you to get your needs met but it also helps others to connect with you too. In other words, you're not alone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find that you don't have much energy today and that's because your body (and the cosmos) are pushing you to slow down and take a timeout. You might consider taking a break from social media too, as all the "noise" could put you in a funk. For now, focus on the peace and quiet.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your friends are a source of support for you today, so reach out to them as needed. Meanwhile, working on behalf of a good cause today could provide you with the fuel you need to face the challenges that the world has been tossing your way. By doing good in the world, you keep the good going.