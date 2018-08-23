We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 23, 2018.

Playtime comes to a close as we say goodbye to Leo season and hello to Virgo season today. And Virgo season wastes no time in putting us to work as the Moon and go-getter Mars team up in responsible Capricorn at the start of the day. With an emphasis being placed on self-improvement and being of service to others, the Sun in Virgo and the Moon in Capricorn urges us to do our best. By the afternoon, the Moon shifts into unconventional Aquarius, motivating us to think outside the box when it comes to solving problems and getting things done. We'll just need to make sure that we don't get too carried away with doing things differently when the Aquarius Moon squares off with unconventional Uranus in Taurus by the evening. In other words, there needs to be a method to our madness.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You're all about your business today as you're called to get your mind, body, and schedule in order. For now, success equates to discipline and commitment. Meanwhile, when it comes to your circle of friends, it may be time to spend less time with those that aren't on your level.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might have a hard time getting to work today because your mind is more focused on vacation time at the moment. Though you'll soon be back in work mode in no time. Meanwhile, when it comes to your creative skills, don't be shy about putting them on display now. Leave the people shook.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The key thing for you to remember today is that you have power over who and what presses your buttons. While you don't have to pretend that you don't feel the way you feel, you have a choice as to whether you sit and stew in those feelings. A change of scenery and family time could help.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A conversation could get heated between you and a friend or someone close to you. And the situation may require that you exercise your boundaries. Overall, be mindful of who you give your energy to today. On the flip side, the right conversation could help you see things differently.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you find yourself with a lot on your plate today, know that you don't have to be the hero. Don't be afraid to ask for assistance from others, even if it's just emotional support. Meanwhile, when it comes to a business relationship, it may be time for you to move on. Opportunity knocks.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Happy Birthday, Virgo! Your time has come. And don't spend too much time worrying about the things you haven't accomplished, you'll have more than enough time to take care of that. For now, bask in your greatness and remember how talented and creative you are. Make self-care a priority.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A home- and family-related matter may have been unusually demanding, but the good news is that the cosmos is sending you a big timeout, starting today. This might be a good time to plan a short getaway or to look at ways you can lighten your workload for the time being. Also, have some fun.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might find yourself in a flurry of conversations and meetings and activities today. If you're working on something that you'd like to build an audience for, now's a good time to start reaching out and spreading the word. Though make sure you take some time out to recharge too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It's all about work now as all eyes are on you and the goals you're accomplishing. You might even find yourself on the receiving end of a promotion or some kind of recognition that proves how hard you've been working. Meanwhile, your connections to others could bring opportunity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've been pushing yourself so hard, Cap. Isn't it time that you treated yourself? A little shopping therapy could be just what you need, or perhaps it's a trip to somewhere you've been dying to go? Whatever you choose to do today, it should be something that uplifts and frees your spirit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might feel a bit more crabby today than you're used to, which is fine as you're not meant to always be shiny and happy. However, try not to sit in your feels for too long. This might be a good time to start working with a therapist or looking towards activities that feel therapeutic. Treat yourself well.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Now that you're learning to be more selective about the people you invite into your sphere, today's a good day to retreat from the outside world and focus on replenishing your energy. Meanwhile, when it comes to your success, teaming up with a formidable partner can get you far.