The Moon remains in friendly yet unconventional Aquarius today, putting us in the mood to connect and share ideas with others and approach the day with an out-of-the-box way of thinking. Towards the late afternoon, the Aquarius Moon opposes Mercury in Leo, which should put us in the mood to discuss what we feel. Since Aquarius can be quite opinionated and Leo can sometimes be the loudest in the room, we'll have to guard against talking over others or being unable to listen. However, if there's something we need to get off our chests today, this Moon-Mercury combination will help us to do it. By the late evening, the Aquarius Moon squares off with Jupiter in Scorpio, which could have us pushing our limits (and limits with others) if we're not careful. The best thing to do is to try and apply some moderation.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may need to call out a friend today, especially if their diva-like behavior is cramping your style. Remember, you have power over who presses your buttons. On the flip side, however, spending time with friends may be just what you need today when it comes to having fun.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling the pressure today when it comes to keeping up with demands at work and at home. While you're usually comfortable playing the rock for everyone else, know that you'll get further today when you ask for help or assistance. Don't block your blessings by going it alone.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You might find yourself feeling quite opinionated today, which isn't a bad thing. You just have to figure out if the info you're sharing is helpful, constructive, or healing or if it's something that's better left unsaid for now. Channel your energy into improving on an idea instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might need to guard against impulse-buying today, especially if your budget can't really cover what you want. At the same time, you could manifest an offer for a job or financial opportunity today. But before you say yes, make sure the money being offered matches your talent.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to getting what you need today, the only way you'll get it is by telling folks what you need. Don't bother trying to shoulder anything on your own as it will only frustrate you. Meanwhile, if you need to get something off your chest, try to exercise a little sensitivity.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You might be going back and forth with yourself today around how much you work and how much you play. While you may have things on your plate that need to be handled, be mindful of doing too much, especially when it comes to helping other people. Make sure you look after you too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You get by with some help from your friends today, especially if you're feeling a bit sensitive about yourself or your talents. Their words of support and encouragement could be what you need to get back on track. Also, avoid people and social media accounts that trigger your insecurities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you've been too busy trying to live your life to make others (especially your family or your parents) happy, today is a call to stop. Right now, when it comes to what you want, you have the power to break free of the past and determine your own path. Make sure you stand in your own truth.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You've got the gift of gab as usual but take care that you're not over-promising on anything or sharing personal information that may best kept to yourself for now. In the meantime, be mindful of the information that you're soaking up. You don't need anything messing with your head.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

When it comes to something you've been hoping or wishing for, you might have to examine how much you're willing to put into making this dream come true, especially if it requires cash. In other words, it may be time to put up or shut up when it comes to getting what you want. Be confident.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be feeling extra sensitive today, where anything that someone say could set you off or hurt your feelings. Try to use your cool detachment to be objective about what's being said. You might find that it's not about you at all. At the same time listening to constructive feedback could help.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may need to scale back today and give yourself a break (without feeling guilty about it either). Try to handle what you can but don't feel too bad if you need to put something off until tomorrow. Though do try to take care of the important stuff first. Be wary of promising what you can't deliver.