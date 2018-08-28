We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 28, 2018.

The dreamy Pisces Moon teams up with ambitious Mars in Capricorn at the start of the day to help us turn a dream into something real. Meanwhile communicative Mercury in Leo squares off with expansive Jupiter in Scorpio which reminds us to under promise and over deliver when it comes to our approach to the day. Otherwise, we might get ourselves in trouble by promising too much. By the early afternoon, the Moon shifts into fiery Aries, putting us in a fierce and fiery mood.

When the Moon is in Aries, it's always a good time to tackle anything that requires lots of energy, willpower, and a sense of adventure. However, we may have to watch for hypersensitivity and unnecessary aggravation when the Moon joins wounded Chiron in Aries and squares off with no-nonsense Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon. The key to handling this kind of cosmic energy will revolve around how flexible, innovative, and unattached to the past we are.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might have this nagging feeling today that no matter what you do, you can't seem to appease the higher-ups at your job or some other sort of authority figure (like a parent). However, as long as you're putting your best foot forward that's what matters. Don't let others dictate your worth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you find self-doubt or something from your past getting in your way today, know that you have more power over the situation than you think you do. A big chunk of that power comes from how you think and the way that you see yourself. In other words, let the old version of you go.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could be feeling like the odd duck out today when it comes to a group of peers or a circle of friends. However, it's important to remember that you weren't meant to always fit in or follow a crowd, it's OK to do things your own way. Overall, don't be afraid to be yourself. Be authentic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may feel like you're knocking yourself into a brick wall today when it comes to a professional relationship. If so, it could be time to start planning your exit strategy. Meanwhile, when it comes to your accomplishments and relationships, go where you are celebrated.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be questioning whether you're the smartest in the room today, or whether you have the ability to really hold your own when it comes to your knowledge and skills. However, it's not about maintaining a status quo. It's about bringing something fresh and innovative to the table. You've got that.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If a romantic situation is causing you heartache today, try not to give into the sadness. You don't have to be held hostage by an unhappy situation, you can choose to move on or do things differently. Part of that may require switching up how you think about love. You are worthy of it.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You and your partner or someone you're close to may not be on the same page today, which could bring up something painful from the past. Still, know that you don't have to let the past dictate your present or your future. It's time for you to write a new narrative. Reclaim your time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

No matter how hard you try, it might feel like you just can't get anything done today. You might even feel blocked on a mental level too. Though you're good at solving problems, it might help to get feedback from your partner or someone you work closely with. Be open to assistance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If it feels like something in your love life isn't working, it might be because there's a pattern or a habit that you need to break when it comes to love. Hint: it may require more discernment on your end in terms of potential lovers. At the same time, you also need to remember how amazing you are.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You could find yourself in your feels today, perhaps over something to do with a home- or family-related matter. You might even be feeling nostalgic. Though you shouldn't try to ignore what you feel, you might end up feeling a lot better by leaning into your creativity or getting out of the house.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself feeling dejected or disappointed today. Though turning things around may just be a matter of how you see the current situation. Changing your perspective may mean breaking away from something from the past or steeped in tradition. Trust your intuition.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It might feel like a financial goal or matter isn't happening the way you want it, which could have you feeling stressed or deflated. However, recognize that this situation is temporary and all is not lost. It may just require that you try a different route or detach yourself from the outcome.