We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 29, 2018.

The Moon remains in feisty and fiery Aries, putting us in the mood for adventure, pushing our limits, and experiences that call for confidence and bravery. However, since Aries is the warrior of the zodiac, we'll have to be mindful of getting into unnecessary battles with others as this fiery sign can also be quite impulsive and in-your-face. This will be especially true as the Aries Moon brushes up against Jupiter in Scorpio and Mercury in Leo brushes up against Pluto in Capricorn by later tonight, which could blow things way out of proportion. The best way to handle this energy is to exercise compassion, kindness, and finding a quiet space to relax and chill out.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It might be easy for others to press your buttons and get under your skin today but as formidable as you are as an opponent, know that you have power over how you choose to respond. Not everything has to be a fight or a battle. Take a moment to yourself, breathe, and then see how you feel.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself obsessing over something or someone today but do you really want this person or this situation to own real estate in your head? If you're having a hard time detaching from the issue or seeing the bigger picture, talking with trusted friends could be helpful for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may be hard not to complain today about every little thing that ticks you off. However, are the complaints you're making changing things for the better? If the answer is no, know that while venting can be healthy, sometimes it's best to embody the change you want to see in the world.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with someone today when it comes to your job. It could be that a reason for the contention between the two of you has to do with money or whether or not you feel valued where you work. Don't let this person steal your joy. Take a time out and come back.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It may feel like something you're planning isn't coming together the way you want today. Though the reason for this may be that you're trying to force something to happen that isn't meant to happen right now. Loosen your grip a bit and let things unfold the way they need to for the moment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to intimacy, are you letting your fears of what could go wrong between you and someone you're diggin' rob you of both clarity and sanity? Trust that whomever and whatever is meant for you won't pass you by. Have some faith that your prayers or requests will be answered.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find that a relationship is not all it's cracked up to be or that someone you know is demanding too much of your time and energy today. Know that it's not your job to bend over backwards trying to make things work. If anything, today's a good day for taking some time off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

When it comes to your work, this is one of those days where you're going to have to remember why you love what you do. If you're not loving what you do, try not to beat yourself up about it. For now, look to ways to connect to what you do love so you can refill your well. Get creative.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your thoughts and emotions may be all over the place today because it might seem like you can't get something that you want. There's a saying that goes "worry is like asking for things you don't want". Keep that in mind as you go through your day. Find a way to come back to your center.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit hypersensitive today, which could push you to lash out on people near and far. However, is there you can make your point today with a touch of love and compassion instead of tough love? You might find that you make a stronger impact that way. Be gentle.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A professional relationship might frustrate you today and you might find yourself in the mood to quit or to complain to anyone within earshot. Could it be possible that you're jumping to conclusions? If you don't have all the facts, it might be best to get clarification on where you stand.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your mission today is to be gentle with yourself, especially if it feels like a goal you're working towards is taking forever to get off the ground. Don't waste your time comparing yourself to others as you're on a different wavelength anyway. For now, focus on believing in yourself again.