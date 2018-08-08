We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 8, 2018.

It's an emo kind of day with the Moon at home in tender-hearted Cancer, especially as the day kicks off with the Cancer Moon squaring off with Venus in Libra and wounded Chiron in Aries and opposing serious Saturn in Capricorn. Under this cosmic combination, we may feel like we're not getting the love, nurturing, and tenderness we need when it comes to our relationships. By the afternoon, the tension lingers in the air as love planet Venus opposes Chiron, which could trigger insecurities and issues around self-worth in terms of relationships and money.

By late tonight, the Sun and Mercury team up in passionate Leo, which can help us with speaking from the heart as needed. By the end of the night, the Cancer Moon teams up with Jupiter in intuitive Scorpio, which can help us to smooth over any rough patches with others and deepen the bonds we share with them.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself deep in your feels today and part of it may have to do with how lovable you think you are (or aren't). Though instead of sitting at home or in your office stewing in old wounds, look to doing something for yourself today that boosts your confidence and affirms who you are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might want to take extra care with the kind of news and information you absorb today as things could seem a lot bleaker than what they really are. At the same time, if you find yourself feeling off-kilter, take some time to yourself so you can regroup. Home and family are a source of relief.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Signals could get crossed today with a romantic interest which could trigger some insecurities for you. While you may not want to deal with the situation at hand, you could solve whatever problems that may be coming up by communicating what's on your mind and speaking from the heart.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find yourself feeling extra sensitive today as someone close to you could do something today that has you feeling taken for granted. Though instead of allowing this person to press your buttons, speak up and let them know what you're feeling. Doing so will help boost your confidence.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The outside world might be a little too much to deal with today, which makes today the perfect day for pulling back and getting the rest and quiet time that you need. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling a bit blue, don't be afraid to speak your mind and let folks know what's going on.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may be feeling like the odd duck out when it comes to your friends (or one friend in particular) today. On the flip side, you could be upset with a friend that seems to only call on you when they need something. Either way, know that it's OK for you to pull back and take care of you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You might be overly concerned today with what others think about you, especially when it comes to your accomplishments. Remember, the only opinion that matters is yours. But if you need some help remembering how fabulous you are, look towards your friends to help jog your memory.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You may not be seeing someone or something as clearly as you should today. You could be letting unrealistic expectations get in the way or you could be seeing more problems than solutions right now. However, a moment of clarity is on the way. Being practical doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to matters of the heart, it may feel like your bubble's been burst today where an intimate relationship is concerned. You might be feeling like what you were hoping or wishing for with this person isn't coming together the way you want. Don't give up hope just yet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If you're involved in a business relationship that doesn't make you feel as valued as you should be, then it may be time to take a step back and evaluate whether you should be giving it as much time and energy as you are now. In the meantime, know that there are other opportunities for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Be mindful of how much you take on today, because you could easily wear yourself out if you're not careful. Try not to let guilt or a need to be needed push you into doing things for others that they should be doing for themselves. At the same time, if you need assistance, ask for it.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A romantic relationship may not be all it's cracked up to be as this person may not be able to offer you the kind of intimacy you crave. Though don't think you have to settle for what you don't want. In fact, it's OK to be a bit picky right now. And don't worry, there are plenty more fish in the sea.