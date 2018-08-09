We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for August 9, 2018.

We may still feel a bit tender and emotional today as the Moon remains in sensitive Cancer. Plus, the tension in the air continues to build as we get closer to Saturday's Solar Eclipse in Leo. As such, today may be best for working to clear out the old stuff as we make way for the new. Meanwhile, things may get a bit difficult in the relationship department as charming Venus in Libra squares off with hard-nosed Saturn in Capricorn later tonight. Under this cosmic combination, we may feel like we can't get what we want when it comes to relationships to others which could bring up some self-worth issues. Financially, this combination could also bring up challenges. The best way to handle this combo is to take a realistic look at our ways of mating, relating, and handling money so we can make the necessary changes.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and check out your August 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A business relationship may not be all that it's cracked up to be, which could have you wondering if it's really worth an investment of your time. Perhaps your best bet is to move on to somewhere you feel valued. Meanwhile, when it comes to impressing others, impress yourself first.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might be feeling a bit taken for granted today when it comes to work or what you do for others. While this may be upsetting, it may be the wake-up call you need to pull back and allow others to handle their own stuff. What would it be like if you weren't always the rock to lean on?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A romantic relationship could come to a standstill today as you might be worried about opening yourself up too much to this person, but the challenge here may be that you're just holding on to things from your past. If you want true intimacy, now's the time to work on letting go of the old.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You and your partner or someone close to you may not be seeing eye to eye today. While it's often hard for you to hide your feelings, your best bet towards solving this problem may mean being as objective and practical as possible. If single, it's time for a different approach to dating and relating.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your words carry weight today, so make sure that you're having conversations that are worth your time, energy, and smarts. Meanwhile, you could come down with a serious case of FOMO today, but know the dedication you're putting into your goals and responsibilities will pay off.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could manifest a job offer or some other form of a financial opportunity today based on your creative talents. However, before you say yes, don't let a lack of confidence push you into accepting less than what you deserve. Dare to take a risk on yourself. It's a sure shot.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If you find yourself seeking approval from a parent or a family member today and that approval doesn't seem to be as forthcoming as you'd like, remember that you don't have to give your power away to this person. Honor and value yourself. Work on letting go of the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You could be feeling a bit dejected today, like something you've been wishing for isn't going to come true. However, instead of focusing on the negative, reach out and connect with someone that can offer you some sound advice or a different perspective. You don't have to go it alone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be feeling like something isn't coming together the way you want, where a relationship or a financial matter is concerned. Though before you get too upset or disappointed, the best option for you right now may be to detach yourself from having a specific outcome. Get your freedom back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You may be questioning yourself today in terms of how you come across to others, especially where your accomplishments are concerned. Before you start to criticize yourself and diminish the hard work you've been putting in, take a moment to celebrate yourself and what you've done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel like you've hit a roadblock today where a plan or dream may be concerned, which could have you in a negative space. Before you give up though, recognize that the delay or roadblock you're experiencing is actually a blessing in disguise. For now, go back to the drawing board.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things seem bleak right now when it comes to your finances, know that the situation is temporary. When it comes to a debt you might need to get creative in terms of paying it off, which might mean taking on a side hustle. In terms of relationships, it's time to break free of one that drains you.