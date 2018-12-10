We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 10, 2018.

We're in the mood to work today with the Moon in responsible Capricorn. If we have projects or tasks that need to be taken care of today, the Capricorn Moon should be able to give us the determination and the drive to see the job through. By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with insightful Mercury in Scorpio, giving us the laser focus and problem solving skills that we need to overcome obstacles. If we need to have an important conversation or meeting with someone today, this Moon-Mercury combo could also be of help.

A little later in the afternoon things may get a bit challenging as the Capricorn Moon squares off with unpredictable Uranus in Aries. Under this cosmic combo, we might find ourselves struggling between adhering to the rules and breaking them. However, with the Moon moving into unconventional Aquarius by the early evening, the best plan of action is to think outside the box.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You might not be seeing eye-to-eye with your boss today or you could be feeling the itch to leave your current job. If where you are isn't fulfilling you, perhaps it's time to re-approach your career with a fresh pair of eyes. What changes can you make to bring the magic back?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be feeling apprehensive or worried about going in a new direction, especially when it comes to your goals. However, if you truly want to be in alignment with your purpose, it's going to require that you take a few risks. You can't avoid being the person you're meant to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A friendship or an intimate relationship may not be going in the direction you want. One reason for this is because it's no longer offering you the growth and emotional nourishment that you need. While it can be hard to let go, moving on will actually boost your spirit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been job hunting without luck, things could turn around for you today, but it may require that you take a new or unusual approach to your job search. In matters of the heart, a soulful relationship awaits you, but to get it, you may need to let go of unrealistic expectations.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might feel like you're running in circles today, especially with all the things you currently have on your plate. However, you don't need to try to tackle everything at once or all by yourself. Look to others to provide you with some backup. It's OK to ask for the help you need.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

A love- or romance-related matter could leave you feeling a bit shaken up today. While you're a great problem solver, this might be one of those situations that you can't fix. That's OK, though as you could stand to give yourself more attention. Focus on your well-being for now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A family- or home-related situation could get under your skin today. Try not to get sucked into the undertow of someone else's poor behavior or bad mood. If you need to temporarily remove yourself from the situation for your own peace of mind, do it. Do something you enjoy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be busy with errands, meetings, and other things on your to-do list today. Though you could easily lose your cool if you don't have the right game plan for getting things done. However, if you need to take a break, do so. Look to ways you can keep calm and grounded.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might be in the mood to spend some cash today, but you may need to take care that you don't overspend or spend money on things you don't really need. On another note, try not to compare yourself to others today. Celebrate your individuality. Your uniqueness is a magnet.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's all about you and how you're feeling today and it's time for you to walk away from something or someone that may be consistently upsetting you. While you have no qualms about giving your all to a situation, this one may be taking more from you than it's giving.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be worrying over something today that you might not necessarily have any control over. It's possible that you may need to look at the situation differently or detach from getting a specific outcome. Overall, know that things are working on your behalf.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You may find yourself needing to pull back from a friend or a certain group of people today as they could have you second guessing yourself. Don't be afraid to take the solitude that you need as it will help you to reconnect with yourself and faith in something bigger. Take time out.