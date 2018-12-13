We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 13, 2018.

The Moon shifts into dreamy and compassionate Pisces early this morning, slowing the tempo down a bit. Under a Pisces Moon we might find ourselves needing more rest and relaxation, as well as time spent with those that we love or performing acts of kindness for others. Since Pisces is an intuitive and creative sign, we might also find our intuition and creative inspiration heightened at this time. Though there's a chance that signals can get crossed when the Moon squares off with Mercury in Sagittarius later in the morning, which could trigger a misunderstanding. The best way to handle this Moon-Mercury combo is with kindness, compassion, and the willingness to listen to others.

By late tonight, the energy smooths out a bit as the Pisces Moon teams up with Venus in passionate Scorpio, keying up the need for intimacy and close bonds with others. Leaning on others for emotional nourishment and support might be the best thing to do, especially as the Moon squares off with expansive Jupiter in Sagittarius, which could turn up the feels.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

There's something that you may not be seeing clearly at the moment, which means that you may need to hold off on making any major decisions. You may be itching to move forward, but the moment asks that you take a step back and chill. The haze will clear soon enough.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A misunderstanding with a friend could throw you for a loop today, though don't be shy about speaking your truth or push yourself to be nice at all costs. There's an opportunity for the two of you to work things out in a way that will leave you both happy. Talk it through.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A professional relationship might put a strain on you today. Though you can reduce the chances of a headache by giving up the need to be right. Compromise and teamwork is what will see you through. However, for some Gemini, this could be another clue it's time for a new gig.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may have way too much on your plate today, which could cause your stress levels to go up. While you should do your best to prioritize your responsibilities, you should also do your best to prioritize some time that's just for you. Look to ways that you can lighten your load.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

When it comes to love and romance, try not to let the need for instant gratification trip you up as you may need to hold out a little longer for someone that's the real deal. Don't fret though, as what you want is on the way. Just make sure you're seeing potential matches as they really are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You and your partner or someone close to you may not be on the same page today. Though before you let things get too far under your skin, it might be helpful to bring a bit of compassion to the situation. That means being willing to listen and hearing the other person out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may have tons going on at the office or a to-do list a mile long today. However, you could easily find yourself running in circles if you're not more intentional about how you manage your time. Try to focus on the things that will reward you for the energy you're investing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

A romantic connection could trigger your insecurities today, which could have you questioning yourself or your worth. As such, your mission for the day is to focus on self-love. If this person isn't treating you the way you want, trust that you don't need to settle for less.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

A home- or family-related matter could be causing you some stress or confusion today. Though you may want to work things out, try not to let guilt be your source of motivation. Meanwhile, you could benefit by taking some quiet time to yourself. Solitude can bring clarity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may find yourself overthinking something today. But over-analyzing the situation won't bring you the clarity you're seeking. Talking to friends about what's happening could provide you with a new perspective or some information that you can use.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A financial matter could have you feeling a bit dejected today, specifically when it comes to funding a future plan. However, this setback is a temporary one and it's possible that you could find another means to make what you want happen. Think outside the box.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might be feeling a bit fuzzy today when it comes to your goals or achieving a particular goal. However, know that your job is not to try to get everything done at once. Draft a plan and take things bit by bit. It will help you to be more intentional with your time, effort, and energy.