We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 19, 2018.

The Moon remains in hardworking and financially savvy Taurus today, putting us in the mood to work and focus on our money. Since a slow and steady approach is what Taurus prefers, we may find ourselves taking the same approach too. That's a good thing as the Taurus Moon reminds us that with some patience and effort, we can achieve our goals and make our dreams come true, especially as the Moon teams up with Mars and Neptune in dreamy Pisces. The Moon will also be teaming up with powerful Pluto in Capricorn during the late afternoon, which should give us the extra oomph we need to move past a problem or obstacle. We'll just have to make sure that we don't lose our confidence when wounded Chiron in Pisces squares off with the Sun in optimistic Sagittarius. The Taurus Moon reminds us that we're worthy and deserving of getting what we need.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Know that you have the power to achieve your goals and that things are coming together for you, even if you can't immediately see the results. Whatever you do, don't lose faith in yourself or your dreams. At the same time, know that what you have (or don't) doesn't determine your worth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may need to stick to your guns today when it comes to a friend that may be overstepping your boundaries or taking you for granted. As such, you may need to speak up and tell this person how you're feeling, regardless if it's uncomfortable. By honoring your truth, you honor you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It may feel like something that you wanted to come together, where a relationship is concerned, isn't happening in the way you had planned. However, instead of fretting over what went wrong, use this time to heal and detach a bit from the situation. Something better is coming.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's going to take some teamwork and effort today when it comes to getting something you've been planning off the ground. Look to your friends or someone within your support system to help you with the task. Just try not to get discouraged by the amount of work needed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You might be considering a job change or a job opportunity. If so, try not to sell yourself short by underestimating how much you have to bring to the table. On a different note, if you plan to stay put in your position, look to ways you can work more efficiently. Don't burn out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You may have your eyes on the prize when it comes to a romantic interest or the potential of one. Just make sure that you're not allowing past disappointments get in the way of something that could be quite promising. Know that you are loved and lovable. You can get what you desire.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

In terms of your finances, your goal for today is to look to ways that you can better save or manage your cash for long-term security. Try not to get discouraged when it comes to the details, as a slow and steady approach may be called for. Remember, Rome wasn't built in a day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Networking could lead to an opportunity for you, but you'll have to avoid letting self-doubt get the best of you today. Trust that you have the expertise and the talent that people want to pay for; ask for the kind of compensation that you want. Believe in your own power.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When it comes to your financial stability, it may be time for you to take stock of your current money habits so you can work to make changes where necessary. On a similar note, it may be time to make changes to how you spend your time and energy too. Focus on your well-being.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Don't play the shrinking violet today. Take up as much space as you need to and allow yourself some time to shine, even if you don't necessarily have an audience. You have the ability to create something powerful and long-lasting, give yourself the room to do it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might be in your feelings today, but the key to getting over what you're feeling is allow yourself to feel it. You might even find that things aren't as bad as they might seem. Meanwhile, don't allow others to determine how important or valued you are. Reclaim your power.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If you want an idea to flourish, you're going to have to put in the focus and determination to see it through. Try not to get too hung up on whether you have what it takes to pull this off. You do. You just need to recognize that your unique voice and perspective is what's needed now.