We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 20, 2018.

The Moon enters curious and quick-witted Gemini this morning, keying up the energy for the day and putting us in the mood for interesting conversations and connections with others. Under a Gemini Moon we might also find ourselves looking to learn something new or craving a myriad of experiences and entertainment. We just have to be mindful not to spread ourselves too thin. Later in the morning, the Sun in freedom-loving Sagittarius teams up with equally freedom-loving Uranus in Aries, pushing us to take a risk on what we want while breaking free of self-limiting situations and beliefs. If there's something new that we've been wanting to try or a new direction that we've been wanting to go in, this Sun-Uranus combo could give us the courage and the confidence to do it.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might feel a jolt of inspiration today which could have you feeling more optimistic about yourself and the future. When it comes to your words and ideas, networking will get you far. You seem to know just what to say today to get folks on board with your mission.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've been putting in so much work, Taurus, that it's about time that you treated yourself to something nice. At the same time, when it comes to your cash, a situation that you may have been worried about could end up being worked out in a way that gives you a relief.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

It's all about you and your needs today, so don't be shy about leaning on your partner or your friends for some camaraderie and support. On a similar note, being authentic with how you feel not only ensures that you can get your needs met but it helps to keep people authentic with you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might have a lot on your plate, though you're encouraged to pace yourself when it comes to getting things done. Try not to overextend yourself and if you must work, working alone might give you the peace of mind you need for now. Your professional life gets a boost.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You're in the mood to socialize today, which could be good in terms of work and fun. Networking could bring an opportunity, while time spent with friends could bring you some much needed joy. Too, you could also make a sizzling romantic connection while out and about.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got your eyes focused on your career today and there's a chance that you could catch the attention of someone influential. Don't play yourself small, Virgo, because you deserve this kind of recognition. On another note, it's time to break away from what limits you.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've got some big ideas that you're just dying to share with the world and with the right presentation, people will be falling all over themselves just to bask in your genius. As such, look to ways that you can connect with others and get your ideas in front of them.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself focused on your financial security today. And if you've been job hunting, there's a strong chance that you could manifest the kind of opportunity you've been looking for. In matters of the heart, it's time to break free of unhealthy relationship dynamics.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Tina Gong/Bustle

A partnership could be highlighted today but if it's one that's been draining you or pulling you down, it may be time for you to do something about it. Overall, it's time for you to look at yourself in a new light and shed the old and outworn self-image you've been subscribing to.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your attention is on your health and well-being today, which may push you to take a necessary time out. Though your focus should include more than just your physical health. You need to focus on your emotional and mental health too. It's OK to put yourself first.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You might find yourself in a romantic spirit today, which could give you the kind of vibes that can help you to attract someone new. A friend may even want to do some matchmaking for you. If you already have a bae, quality time is favored now. Creatively, you are in your element.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Tina Gong/Bustle

If things have been moving at lightening speed, look towards today to help you get grounded and refocused. Some time spent at home could provide you with the recharge you need, while your family could provide you with needed support. Career-wise, it's time to take a risk.