Your Daily Horoscope For December 22, 2017

After spending the last three weeks retrograde, Mercury moves forward again today, helping us to get back on track with communication and travel. While there is a bit of a shadow period that lasts for another a week or so after Mercury retrograde, we should start to see things gradually getting back to normal. Hopefully, during the retrograde we were able to get the clarity needed to move ahead. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in unconventional Aquarius, putting us in the mood for something fresh and new.

By late tonight, the Moon teams up with Uranus in Aries, increasing our desire for bold changes. Luckily a new year is on the way.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When it comes to fulfilling your hopes and wishes, recognize that you don't have to follow in the footsteps of others. As an innovator and a natural born leader, you're the one that should be setting the trends. On another note, if you find yourself craving a change now, try switching up your look.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Are you putting too much stock in what others think of you right now? If so, you shouldn't. Waiting on the praise and appreciation of others can be like waiting around for paint to dry. Meanwhile, someone behind the scenes could be putting in a good word about you, which could bring an opportunity.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It looks like you could use some fresh air today, perhaps literally. If you find yourself feeling antsy, take it as a signal to get out and do, see, experience something different. Travel counts too. If you find yourself having trouble coming up with ideas (which is doubtful), your friends are ready to oblige.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you've been job searching, you could have a breakthrough today, whether it's with a lead or an offer. Though you may need to be OK with stepping out of your comfort zone a bit. In other words, taking the same old approach to getting what you want won't cut it, nor will going after the same old thing.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Your partner or someone close to you may be able to offer you the exact words of encouragement you need hear or provide you with the support you need when it comes to taking a risk on a new path. Be open to feedback. On the flip side, you may be more inspirational to someone that you realize.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Consider today a detox day, which means you should be mindful of the energy you choose to take on, especially when it comes to dealing with those that only have to offer you negative energy. You have a say in who and what you choose to give your attention. Financially, you could get a surprise bonus.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your romantic life gets interesting today, whether you're single or you have a bae. If single, you could meet someone new by way of an evening out with friends or doing something fun. Meanwhile, coupled up Libras do best when they keep date night interesting. Go off and have an adventure for two.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You might be in the mood to putter around the house today, but it doesn't mean that you can't be productive. Use this as your time to start a cleaning project and get rid of things in your space that you no longer need. Also, you might also consider creating a schedule that helps to improves your sleep.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You might find your creative energy on one thousand today, which means that you could come up with some ideas that could land you in the spotlight later. Even if your plan is to create for your eyes only, the fact that you're creating is a big deal. Meanwhile, try not to fry your circuits. Take breaks as needed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You may find yourself thinking about what you value versus what your family may have taught you to value. While your folks may have given you some solid wisdom, recognize that you are not an extension of them. Essentially you have your own mind and your own needs. Honor them. Don't doubt yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Communication is key when it comes to getting your needs met today, so don't be shy about letting folks know what they are. At the same time, the right conversation with someone could be what you need to break through a block or see something from a different perspective. Make sure to listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You might find yourself wanting to kick it behind the scenes more than usual today, but it's fine by you as you could use the time away from all the noise of the world. While you're recharging, it could be a good time to think about where you may let certain attitudes or beliefs get in your way. Let them go.