The Moon leaves fun-loving Leo this morning for analytical Virgo by mid-day, putting us in the mood for some post-holiday cleanup and organization. Under a Virgo Moon we should find ourselves interested in taking care of the small day-to-day details and attending to our to-do lists, as well as our health and well-being. Since Virgo is also a sign that enjoys helping others, we might also find ourselves looking to ways that we can be of service to friends, family, and those in need.

By later tonight, the Virgo Moon teams up with the Sun in hardworking Capricorn, which could give us the discipline and commitment we need to achieve a goal. For many of us, this Sun-Moon combination could give us the motivation we need to get a jump on our New Year's goals.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

You're extra focused on your goals today and you don't mind putting in the extra effort to reach them. If you've been looking to ways that you can build healthier habits and break an unhealthy one, you should find the motivation you need. Be strategic with how you expend your energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're feeling a bit of a holiday hangover, this is the perfect day for you to do something that you can really enjoy. Look to ways that you can let your creative (or romantic) side out to play. You'll feel much happier as a result. Remember, joy is an act of self-care too.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Home and family are on the brain today and you might find yourself in need of some time spent at home (resting) or with those that you love. A woman in your family could provide you with some emotional support or a sound piece of advice. There's strength in vulnerability.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might find yourself with a million things to do today. Though whatever you do, make sure you make time to engage activities and people that feed your mind. The right conversation could lead to the right opportunity. Look to ways you can communicate effectively.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You're focused on your cash today and you might find that you may need to curb your spending, at least for now. Better money management is on the to-do list. At the same time, you could manifest a job or financial opportunity. Make sure you know your worth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It's all about you and your needs today, Virgo. So, what do you need? Don't be shy or feel guilty about asking for what you want. You deserve to be doted on too. If you're feeling the holiday burnout, take some time to pamper yourself. Don't play yourself or your needs small.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for a timeout, Libra. If you've been on the move as of late, today asks that you slow down and give yourself a chance to catch up. Some time spent alone doing something relaxing or meditative could be just the thing that you need. Sleeping in as late as you want works too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your friends could be a lifeline for you, Scorpio. Reach out to them and set aside some time to chill or be open to accepting an invitation to go hang. You might find that being around them gives your spirit the boost it needs. Donating your time to a worthy cause could also be uplifting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your focus is on work today and it's possible that you could reach some sort of a milestone. At the same time, when it comes to your accomplishments, try not to be too hard on yourself or compare yourself to others. Your worth isn't determined by external rewards.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself in the mood for a getaway today. Whether you're exploring travel options or will actually be on the road, find ways that you can step out of your comfort zone and expand your worldview. A change of pace or scenery could refresh your enthusiasm/spirits.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You might find yourself going over your books today, especially if you've been working on a plan to reduce or pay off your current debts. It's possible that some financial help or some cash that you've been waiting on could arrive in the nick of time. Meanwhile, be open to love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Partnership is highlighted for you today as working with someone else could help you reach your current goals faster. Look to people whose work is complimentary to yours to collaborate with. But don't be shy about expressing your needs. Community is where you'll find treasure.