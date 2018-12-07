We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 7, 2018.

If things have felt slow-moving, wonky, or just plain cray, today's New Moon in Sagittarius (2:20 a.m. EST) offers freedom from the chaos and a fresh start. With Sagittarius being a zodiac sign that's most concerned with growth, opportunity, and new adventures, this new moon provides us with the chance to walk into the new year with a clean slate and an optimistic outlook. On a similar note, Sagittarius is also the sign associated with good fortune and abundance, and with lucky Jupiter in Sagittarius influencing this moon, it's an auspicious one. The best way to harness this energy is to set intentions or implement plans for things that we want to see blossom into something much bigger.

Later in the morning, intuitive Mars teams up with Neptune in Pisces, reminding us that the way forward means trusting our intuition and only putting our energy into things that we deeply care about. However, since Sagittarius and Pisces are signs that can be overindulgent, we'll have to make sure we're not heavily indulging in things that may be unhealthy for us.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today, and be sure to check out your December 2018 horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 1)

While now's not the time to take off running when it comes to a plan or vision, this is a good time for planting the seeds for it. Trust that wherever you're headed you're going to get there and that for now, you're exactly where you need to be. Don't lose your faith now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

An intimate relationship can flourish now, though know that this should be a relationship that brings something of value to you. It shouldn't be one that depletes you. In terms of your finances, your future is beginning to look bright. A smart investment is about to payoff.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You could meet someone new with commitment potential, but it's possible that you may have to let go of an unobtainable ideal when it comes to partnership and relationships. Meanwhile, coupled Gemini are about to start an exciting chapter. A professional goal is met.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you need some extra motivation to get back on track where your health and well-being are concerned, it arrives today. The same goes if you're looking for a push to get organized and on top of your to-do list. Just make sure to take things bit by bit so you don't lose steam.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's time to take yourself and your passions to new heights. If there's something you've been thinking about doing, whether it involves something creative or taking a chance on something you love, you get a big green light. In matters of love, pay attention to what you heart needs.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If there's been a strain on the relationship between you and a loved one, you could get the opportunity to heal the relationship and start fresh or heal yourself and move on. If you're thinking of moving to a new location, you could receive some good news or find the right place.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's time for a shift in your perspective and to let go of an old way of thinking, especially if it's holding you back. Know that you have options and the possibilities are endless now. But don't feel pressured to choose. Meanwhile, your thoughts and ideas are what the world needs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's time to turn over a new leaf where your money is concerned and that could include a new job, a raise, or a new source of income. Either way, the key to getting what you want now is knowing your value. Just try not to let the need for instant gratification get the best of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If you ever needed a yes from the universe, today is it. It's all about you now and when it comes to making the things happen, there's very little that can get in your way. Though it's going to require that you believe in yourself. Also, recognize that all you want is within you. Use it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Make a wish, Capricorn because there's a strong chance that it will come true. Of course, you may not see the evidence of that wish coming true just yet, but trust that things are working behind the scenes on your behalf. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The help and support that you've been seeking could arrive now as people begin to take an interest in you and the work you're doing. Connecting with new people will help you to get far. Meanwhile, don't let a financial situation discourage you from your dream. It's happening.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Your career is on fire Pisces, and people are certainly taking notice of you and the talent you're bringing to the table. As a result, you could be offered a promotion or decide to make the leap into something of your own. Either way, don't lose steam now. Keep your eyes on the prize.