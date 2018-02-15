We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 15, 2018.

It's a pretty big day around the cosmos today, thanks to the Solar Eclipse in Aquarius late this afternoon. With eclipses ushering radical changes and solar eclipses representing turbo charged new moons — today marks a pivotal time for all of us, especially since Aquarius is the zodiac sign associated with radical change. With the help of this solar eclipse, we should find ourselves in the mood to break free of the past and start fresh. This sentiment is echoed with a meeting between the Moon and Mercury in Aquarius and unconventional Uranus in Aries; which intensifies our cravings for something different and helps to set the tone for the day.

By the mid-afternoon, the Moon and Mercury sync up in Aquarius, which could be a good time for reaching out and connecting with others as Aquarius is also the zodiac sign associated with community and friendship. Towards the evening, Venus in Pisces teams up with serious Saturn in Capricorn which can be good for relationships and finances. Saturn helps us to value practicality over unobtainable ideals when it comes to getting what we want while Venus in Pisces pushes us to go after our dreams. By late tonight the energy in the air begins to calm down as the Moon moves into dreamy Pisces. We can look to the Moon in Pisces to help us unplug from a very intense day.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As you make your way to the top, you're going to need establish relationships to folks that can help you get there. Expect to begin meeting these people. Meanwhile, look to ways that you can start making a difference in the world around you. Be as unconventional as you like.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Get ready to hit big boss levels as your career gets ready to take off. As a result of all of the hard work you've been putting in, you could receive widespread recognition and rewards, which could include media buzz, a promotion, or a job of your dreams. Congrats, your vision is coming true.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time for you to branch out, Gemini. Where in your life could you use a little more adventure? Where are you aching to grow? Today marks the first day of the rest of your life. What are you going to do with it? It's up to you but here's a suggestion: don't second-guess yourself anymore.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for a new financial direction. While your career heats up, your craving for long-term security is heating up too. This may mean improving the way you manage your money or finding a way to save and grow your money for the future. Joining resources with a partner is also an option.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

With partnership being the focus for you now, you can expect to learn some new lessons about relationships — though not in a heartbreaking way. You're breaking old relationship patterns for a reason. While you're becoming a better version of you it's time your relationships reflect that.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're a fan of routines but it seems that some of them may need to change for the sake of your health and well-being. This may mean shortening the amount of hours you work or exploring alternative healing methods. Simply put, the old way of doing things won't cut it anymore.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love is in the air and while romance may be a part of that, the vibe is really about falling back in love with you. What are some things that you've been dying to do? What makes your heart sing? If you don't know, it's time to get out and experiment. Let your creative brain take over. Express yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

There are some big things happening on the home front for you and the theme is pretty much consistent — creating a home base that supports you as much as it energizes you. Perhaps this means moving. It could also mean redecorating or reorganizing. Emotionally, it may mean letting the past go.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You're known for your big picture ideas but have you allowed your thinking and way of seeing things become a little too narrow as of late? If the answer is yes, expect your point of view to be challenged. Be prepared to open your mind. On another note, a media-based project could take off.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

It's all about your money today and planting seeds that could pay off big down the line. If you've been hunting for a new gig or opportunities to make some extra cash, doors could be opening for you very soon. However, you're going to have to break free of limited beliefs about your worth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It's time to hit the refresh button, Aquarius. Where have you been holding yourself back or doubting your abilities? Take a moment and try to see yourself as you really are — a sexy, unstoppable force. As such, know it's OK to be a little selfish and put yourself first now. Welcome to the new you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Fear is always a bad thing. Fear can help us to stay safe and out of harm's way. However, the fear that you may be experiencing may be paralyzing you more than it's saving you. Keep that in mind as you go forward. Have some courage and some faith that if you take a risk you will succeed.