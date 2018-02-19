We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for Feb. 19, 2018.

Today may be a day off for some of us but it doesn't mean it will necessarily be a laid back one with the Moon in passionate and fiery Aries. As a matter of fact, the day starts out with a bang as the Aries Moon teams up with fiery Mars in Sagittarius. While this combination can help us with finding the motivation we need to seize and conquer the day, we'll have to be mindful of steamrolling others in order to get what we want. Though playing nice may be hard to do, especially as the Aries Moon goes on to square off with power hungry Pluto by the late evening. If there's something that needs to come to the surface to be dealt with today, it will.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today and check out your February 2018 monthly horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You might find yourself feeling a bit restless today, ready to embark on your next adventure. While this might not be the time for doing anything big, this is a good time to begin planning for it, especially while you're feeling inspired. Channel your extra energy into something worthwhile.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You might find yourself feeling more withdrawn than usual today. Though that might not necessarily be a bad thing as you need a moment to tend to your deeper needs. Don't shy away from intimacy now as it could give you the outlet you need to heal an old wound. It's time to face your fears.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You get by today with the support of those closest to you today so don't be shy about asking for help or receiving it. On the flip side, you may need to come to the rescue of a friend. If this person is the type that's always in need of rescuing, it may be time to set down some boundaries.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You might have a lot on your plate today, though you may need to be mindful of spreading yourself too thin. Meanwhile, if someone is pressing your buttons at work, you may need to stop and ask yourself why you're giving this person so much power. You can control how you respond.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You may be having a hard time staying focused today, as you're in the mood for fun. Yet your creative energy is running pretty high too. Don't let it go to waste. It may be time to work on creating a better schedule for yourself so you can have the time you need for work and for play. Prioritize.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Someone you live with could rub you wrong today, which could have you in a fighting mood. Instead of stewing in your anger, this could be an opportunity to address and release whatever is bubbling up to the surface. Power games and pettiness will only lead to more of the same.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A convo with someone close to you could be just the inspiration or wisdom that you need to move forward. At the same time, don't be shy about speaking what's on your mind as someone you know may need to hear it. When it comes to a relationship, be mindful of repeating an old pattern.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

When it comes to the work you do and how you spend your energy today, make sure you're being paid accordingly for your time. In fact, you may need to be a bit more demanding in how much you're paid as your skills are valuable. If you're going to go above and beyond, don't waste your time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Romantically speaking you may be in the mood for a little fun, which isn't a bad thing. However, are you trading off having your deeper needs met for a quick fix? You may need to take a moment to reevaluate what you want. Having fun and having substance doesn't need to be mutually exclusive.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You might find yourself in your feelings today. Though instead of trying to ignore them or distracting yourself from addressing them, this could be a cathartic moment for you. Pay attention to what your feelings are saying. It's time to let go of something you've been holding on to for too long.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may be called to use your voice today to stand up for someone else or something you feel strongly about. The thing is, you might need to get out of your head long enough in order to actually do it. Don't be afraid to speak your mind but you should be mindful with how you use your words.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If there's something you've been wanting, namely where it pertains to your career, today is a good day to go after it. You've got the right amount of charm, confidence, and courage to make the things happen. Just be a bit more strategic about the people you surround yourself with.